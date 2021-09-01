MN BBQ Co. Closes Shop

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams MN BBQ

Minnesota Barbecue Co. announced today that it would be closing up shop by October 3rd.

The 816 Lowry space in Northeast Mpls. launched with wild lines out the door in spring of 2019, with Travail chef Kale Thome running the smoke show. They've done some great barbecue and have some loyal fans, but Thome who's been in the business for 16 years is looking for something a little different.

It's not so much about the business, which is doing fine right now. "The decision is rooted in not missing my kids' lives," Thome told me. "It's about creating a sustainable life for me and my family." Thome and his wife have two daughters under the age of five. It's a common theme we are hearing after the pandemic, which has not only stretched restaurant people to their very limits, but has also given people more time with the families they might have been missing due to crazy work hours. It changes what you value.

"I'll 100% miss it. Working in a restaurant is what I've done for the past 16 years. It's bittersweet, really." While the physical shop is closing, Thome's smoker is mobile. He hasn't ruled out the idea of still popping up at breweries or events, but for a bit he wants to take a break from the food race and find a life that fits.

The shop will close up space on Oct. 3, so you have time to visit and get saucy. All of September, Thome will be featuring some of the shop's bestselling specials as well as some fun tricks along with the regular menu:

September 2-5: Banh Mi

September 9-12: Fried Chicken Sandwich

September 16-19: Pastrami Sandwich

September 23-26: Tacos

Sept 30-Oct 3: Aged Prime Rib and Tri-Tip

This is a split from the Travail Collective, but its amicable and all are still friends and supportive of this move. As for the space, the Travailians still own the building and have double secret plans for it. I guess we'll find out soon enough.