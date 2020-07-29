Minneapolis Mayor Cancels Sitting at the Bar

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bar Brava Just gaze at it, from your table.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a presser today that announced some changes to the re-opening rules of bars and restaurants in the city.

It got a little awkward in the announcement of the change, so if you heard that bars are now closed again, that's not it.

The City of Minneapolis is enforcing a closing of the actual BAR AREA in bars, restaurants, taprooms, and distilleries. That means that the physical bar itself is closed to the public for guest service: you can not sit or stand at the bar. The building and service may remain open, bartenders can keep mixing from behind the bar. This is an effort to stop groups from loosely congregating at the bar or in the bar area. The Mayor would like us all to sit at tables, "butts in seats: ok", in order to help slow the spread of COVID and knock down the trending upswing in cases.

So businesses may remain open, and can even convert some of their bar area space to table seating if social distancing allows for it. These regulations will be enforced with fines, $200 at first, that double with each infraction until there is a review of the liquor license.

The city called out the reckless behavior at some of the party bars that have been cited as flouting the rules and allow me to say: stop donking it up for the rest of the businesses, yo. And I won't go into the demonizing language of spirits and drinking, because we're not all Chads who can't hold our margs and figure out how to wear a mask.