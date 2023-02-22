× Expand Shutterstock Pumpkin soup and a sweater mmmmmmmmmm.

First of all, let me say, that if you are thinking of walking to the bar tonight, good on ya. Just check to make sure it's open. If you have decided to hunker this fine frosty snowy blowy eve, you have a few hours to get your last minute blanket fort bunker treats. Allow me to suggest soup. Here are some of my favorites that you could head out for, just confirm that they are open. Also, March is coming so maybe just tuck this away for another day too.

I called all of these places to confirm hours as best I could, other places I might shout out (may fave pho for example) were already closed for the day! Good Luck!

Cecil's Deli / normal hours as of noon, open until 9pm

Chicken noodle soup! It can heal family rifts, it will melt your driveway. Also maybe grab a hot Chicago pastrami as a treat.

Crossroads Deli / normal hours as of noon, open until 8pm

Cream of tomato basil is the cool move. Get Scott's Famous Matzo Ball soup if you feel like you wanna be a good kid.

Lunds & Byerlys / closes early at 7pm tonight

Wild rice with ham soup if it's on the hot bar. No one will stop you from sprinkling salad bar bacon bits on top before you lid it.

Yum! Kitchen / normal hours as of noon, open until 8pm

Praise Patti for giving us the right clam chowdah. Get. A. Quart. Then reward your fortitude with a slice of Patticake.

Hazel's Northeast / normal hours as of noon, until 8pm

The wild rice gumbo is a worthy upgrade from downriver. Plus you can still pretend that it's Mardi Gras under your blanket fort.

Kramarczuk's / normal hours as of noon, until 7pm

Yes, the Goulascz is a hearty stew of beef and veggies and you get to say paprikash. It's the edible equivalent of your puffer jacket. But don't mess, also get the vegetarian mushroom soup which is gorgeous and rich and will equalize you against a full watching of The Last of Us.

United Noodles / closing early tonight at 6pm

Look, ramen doesn't travel well, so your best bet is to scootch to UN and get some freshy noodles, some Duroc pork belly, some fresh onions, shiso, nori, and eggs. You are noodle master.

Wise Acre / closing early at 2pm!

Chili is not a soup, and yet. It feels right on this list. Grab a quart, and if you need to be right allll the time there is also an excellent beef stew for you.