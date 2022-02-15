Kickoff to Summer at the Fair Is BACK!

× Expand State Fair

When COVID shut down our beloved Minnesota State Fair, the powers that be came up with a couple of great pivots to make sure we all got our fair fix. One of those events, Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, proved so popular in 2021, that they are bringing it back for 2022. Like having a micro-slice of fair fun before the big event, Kickoff returns May 26-30, with an abbreviated line up of favorite fair foods, local shopping, and entertainment galore. And: FREE PARKING!

All the fun! Food vendors will include Baba’s, Minnesnowii Shave Ice, West Indies Soul Food and Que Viet. Yes, classics like Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar and Pronto Pups (the superior corn dog. I’ll die on this hill) will be there too. Trivia Mafia, the Giant Slide will be open, your buddy Fairchild will come out of hibernation. It's a big deal.

To keep things COVID safe, tickets are limited to 15,000 per five hour time slot. Tickets will be $12.50, and sold through a random lottery. Register now, until Friday, Feb. 18, for the chance to win an opportunity to purchase up to 6 tickets. Tickets are non-refundable.

Not a risk taker? Feeling like you need an IN? Become a Friend of the Fair for the 2022 season at the Red Ribbon level or above by noon on Thursday, Feb. 17, and you’ll receive a pre-sale link to purchase up to four tickets. Yep, you’ll be ahead of the game, plus you get to say you’re a member of the Minnesota State Fair, which is serious clout in these parts.