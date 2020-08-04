Justin Sutherland's Pearl and the Thief Pops-Up at Octo Fishbar

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pearl and the Thief in Stillwater

Octo Fishbar's space won't be quiet for long. Just a week after Tim McKee closed the restaurant down, we get good news about another restaurant coming back to life in the space.

Pearl and the Thief, Justin Sutherland's first solo restaurant originally opened in Stillwater, will pop-up in the Lowertown restaurant space for a three month residency. Sutherland closed the seafood and whiskey spot in late 2018, with plans to move the concept to Minneapolis. It was intended to be re-born in the Moxy Hotel being built steps from the US Bank Stadium, but the deal ultimately fell through. When COVID hit, we thought it was probably never coming back.

Not so! "We are really excited to bring it back. We have the original team along for the ride, chefs Brandon Randolph and Thomas Haure along with myself. It's going to be fun to cook some of the greatest hits," Sutherland told me over the phone.

SO. From August 28 through October 17, they'll do tasting menu dinners on Friday and Saturday nights. The ticketed dinners will run about $75 for 7 courses, and drink pairings will be available. The bar will also be open, and run by the Octo crew. The idea is to do two seatings a night (roughly 5:30 and 7:30) with only about 30-40 people in the space to adhere to correct social distancing rules. Tickets will go live on Tock within the week.

He teased a bit of the menu, saying we should look forward to the crawfish bisque, whiskey dry-aged beef, and that smoked crab risotto that Dara called out as Sutherland's dish that best taps into his unique Minnesota identity.

"We're doing 8 weeks, and then who knows? Who can even say what the world will look like in October, maybe there's a chance we can keep going. We'll see."

Given the fact that he's in the middle of launching The Gnome (open today, already jammed with rezzies) and reworking the In Bloom space to be a taco-loving cantina called Elotes, all on the heels of reopening Handsome Hog in a new space, during a pandemic ... I'd say, don't count him out.