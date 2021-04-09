How to Eat and Drink at a Twins Game 2021: Phase One

× Expand twins target field

I had no idea what to expect at Target Field's Home Opener for the Twins, other than that it would not be like Home Openers of the past. And it was different. Not different in the way of Aunt-Sally-Apple-Valley's well that's different, but different.

Only 10,000 Twins fans were allowed inside on Thursday, which meant that I kept looking around and wondering if they'd actually opened all the gates yet. Normally on opening day, with standing room only tickets, they sell out to 40,000 fans. The throng is real. But Thursday, generally, it felt ... really good.

I do love the vibe of opening day, which tends to be tinged with a certain springtime frenzy, and it was definitely still there, just with more room to navigate. Sure, there were still lines, but if they snaked a bit it was mostly because people were keeping up the distance rule. But you could stroll the concourse without bumping into people and for the first time in any memory, you could actually see the front of the bar in Hrbek's from the back of the room. Usually that's a body swamp of bloody mary fans.

The stadium seats seemed nicely spaced, but it still felt "full". There were empty chairs, and roped off areas, and for my part I didn't see many people trying to skirt the boundaries (ok, when it rained it got a bit tight). But that place is huge and with only 10K fans, you could find your viewing space no problem. I had no real issues with staying 6 feet or more from others as I wandered. People were wearing masks, we all stood for the anthem, there were onions and franks on the air: it was a good day.

But there are some things you should know before you go.

× Expand burger Blue Door Pub's Cease & Desist burger in Bat & Barrel at Target Field.

Some of your favorite food kiosks are closed. To keep the concourses flowing and free from congestion, places like Hot Indian and Tony O's have gone dark. The good news is that Kurt Chenier, the Executive Chef of the ballpark, has brought some of the local partners up into the Bat & Barrel eatery. Anyone can head up there and find: Andrew Zimmern's KFC*, Hot Indian vegan channa masala, Soul Bowl MPLS mac & cheese, Ike's Tavern burger, the Blue Door Pub's Cease & Desist burger*, Murray's Steak Sandwich, and Tony O's Cuban Sandwich. Chenier also told me that, since they really only found out two weeks ago that they would be having fans back, the menus are streamlined to make everything easier for the kitchens as they figure out their new protocols.

× Expand wings Andrew Zimmern's KFC wings with honey, garlic, and gochujang.

** These are the only two "new" foods for now. Get them both, they killed it on execution each time. Maybe not having 40,000 orders on day one helps?

Kramarczuk's is still on the concourse by Gate 34, and the Red Cow/Pizza Lucé counter at Minnie & Paul's is still a cranking burgers and slice show.

× Expand bar Clearly limited seating at the new Gray Duck Bar.

There are new bars. Summit has been named as the Hometown Craft Beer of the MN Twins and has fully embraced the deck in front of the Town Ball Tavern. (I had a Mark Stutrud sighting, so I got 10 cool points). Grey Duck Vodka has taken over the deck bar that was formerly Barrio. And there's a Jack Daniels bar at Gate 34 too.

× Expand summit beer can

Your beer is in cans. For now, the organization feels that it's safest not to have taps flowing so your Summit EPA and other beers come in a can, and you get to crack it open. One of the new rules is that you need to be stationary while you are drinking and eating, which means that you are either at a table in one of the restaurants, at an island table on one of the decks, at one of the many rails in the ballpark, or in your seats. This is actually not a hard rule to follow, it's about not lowering your mask as you're walking around. What's nice about closed cans is that you can now stuff them in your pocket as you are grabbing your stack of 60/40 Red Cow burgers, then crack them when you get back to your seat. No spillage!

× Expand line at the bar in Target Field

There is no cash handling. And while you can still walk up to a counter and order some cheese curds, you will be encouraged to order online at the ballpark. It's pretty simple, and done all through the MLB Ballpark app, which is probably already where your tickets will be and how you get in. This is a thing that will likely continue into the next few seasons, so get used to it now.

× Expand online orders being filled Not an actual pic of Tammi, this was snapped before the chaos.

But we have to talk about Tammi for a minute. Around 4:04 I popped into the app and decided to order a slice of pepperoni pizza from the Red Cow/Pizza Lucé logo. I got a text at 4:06 saying "Thanks for placing your order, we'll text you when it's ready." Nice! Ok, if I'm in my seat and the game is really hot, I don't have to miss a play while waiting in line. Props. But after about 20 minutes, I hadn't received the text so I went to hang out in the area. It was a bit backed up, and Tammi was shouting order numbers for hot food, and sometimes someone would answer and sometimes not. One guy had tried to cancel his order and was explaining how he was waiting on a different order, while other people waiting on burgers were wondering where to find this magic order number, which sometimes was three digits and sometimes four, and honestly: it was chaos.

BUT, Tammi kept her cool. The fans kept their cool. There was such a clear feeling that we were all just happy to be there, and that if this took a few minutes more than normal: well, we've blown up normal anyway. A number of them told her she was doing great. I got my "Pizza Ready! 8970" text at 4:38. My slice was not ready, I was watching the pepperoni pie in the oven. A woman next to me who had shown up when I first did, got in the counter order line and walked away with a veggie slice before mine would even roll off the belt. I was happy for her.

pizza slice at Target Field We have a BINGO!

Tammi was rock solid and doing this new job as best she could with what she had, and when someone started handing her boxes of slices to call out numbers, it got quiet. The first order number call went unanswered and we wondered, did that guy really give up? And then she called it, (970!) and I said: 8970? And she nodded, and I screamed BINGO! And the girls next to me shrieked, and we all high-fived, and I haven't high-fived anyone in like a year. And we all loved Tammi.

And I guess that was my best takeaway. That for the 10,000 fans in attendance, there were 1,000 workers there making it all happen, one way or another. We all have to figure it out, so we may as well be great to each other. That would be a stellar thing to come out of a crappy year.

Chenier, as a kitchen guy, knows that the pivot is actually the soul of hospitality, so he's already getting ready for whatever comes. I called this Phase One because there are other new items they wanted to roll out but figured they'd have to first get their feet under them. They might do more as the season flows on. And then what happens when the restrictions get changed again, and they bump the crowds up to 20,000. Will he have more than two weeks to make that happen?

All I know, is that it felt great to be in the ballpark, masks and all. It felt great to be among 10,000 other Minnesotans and all be rooting for the same thing. And it felt extra special that the Twinks put up a fat W on a soggy day during a gloomy week. All off-the-record guesses made, people seem to think that after the All Star break in July, things might go back to full capacity in the ballpark. Notice I didn't say normal.