How the State Fair Chooses the Official New Foods Each Year

Pickle Pizza

Minnesotans hold their collective breath every summer, eager to learn which new foods will be on the official list for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. No? Just us? Okay then. Danielle Dullinger, the food and beverage manager at the Minnesota State Fair, sheds some light on the mysterious selection process as we dip into the 2023 season.

Making the official list gives vendors much needed press coverage as they vie for attention among over 500 foods from 300 stands during the 12-day run. The first step toward a coveted spot on the official list is to submit offerings to a committee made up of Dullinger and a handful of representatives from various departments. Applicants may choose to present the item for tasting by signing up for a specific date and a 15-minute time slot during which vendors can bring the samples to Dullinger’s office. All vendors who apply must provide a proposed name, photo, and clear description of the item. While the committee does not aim for a specific number of official new foods each year, Dullinger points out that between 30 and 40 items tends to be “the sweet spot.”

The committee looks for variety, striving to include both healthy and indulgent options, as well as specific dietary needs like vegetarian and gluten free options. Out of 110 new foods submissions for the 2023 fair, only 34 made the official cut. For submitted items that do not land on the official list, the committee decides whether or not those items can still be added it to the vendor’s menu as a new food, even though the dishes or beverages will not have the official seal of approval (we here at MSP Mag call those Bonus Foods). It's important to know, the State Fair approves all items served at the Fair, including the addition or removal of any items from menus. No one is allowed to go rogue.

Dullinger emphasizes that while the committee understands the gravity of being chosen for the official list, it is also her priority to please the over two million guests parting with their hard-earned cash. While stunt foods are sexy and intriguing, ultimately, it’s about flavor and guest experience, which is why some vendors appear on the official list year after year. Vendors who have proven themselves to be crowd favorites may show up on the list often. It’s not favoritism, it’s smart business.