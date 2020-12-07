Gift Guide: Save Restaurants, Buy Merch!

× Expand t-rex mug

HAPPY HOLIDAYS Gift Guide Givers! If you want to support your local restaurant with more than takeout and gift cards, why not grab some of that sweet sweet merch they have ready to be wrapped. That good boi mug above from Lawless Distilling is just waiting for your spiked nog.

Tees and Hoodies

Fly the flag of your favorite eatery (breweries are below in their own section). Links to buy are in the pic descriptions!

Drinky Swag

Brewers have been merching like kings for a long time, but now is the time to buy (so that we get another season of beers, please). Links to buy are in the pic descriptions!

Gifty Giftables and Stocking Stuffers

If your wardrobe is set, and you need a little something else under the tree, consider these great gifts that keep giving. A rice ball kit gives all year long, not like a pair of gloves or that Chia head that gives up in Feb.