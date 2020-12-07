Gift Guide: Save Restaurants, Buy Merch!

t-rex mug
HAPPY HOLIDAYS Gift Guide Givers! If you want to support your local restaurant with more than takeout and gift cards, why not grab some of that sweet sweet merch they have ready to be wrapped. That good boi mug above from Lawless Distilling is just waiting for your spiked nog.
Tees and Hoodies
Fly the flag of your favorite eatery (breweries are below in their own section). Links to buy are in the pic descriptions!
Pizzeria Lola: Not only do 100% of profits from this fearless shirt go to feed hungry kids, but you are legitimately enrolled in the badass club for getting one. And while you're clicked in, maybe grab some pint glasses, a kimchi tote bag? Those frozen pizzas can be stocking stuffers if you have a big enough sock, just sayin'.
Matt's Bar: Sport some iconic Jucy Lucy swag, not sure you can actually carry a MN Card without something from Matt's.
Zen Box Izakaya: Daruma dolls are wish makers, so having this one on a hoodie makes your life that much luckier.
Soul Bowl: Those neo-soul food visionaries collaborated with Humanize My Hoodie to create these cool crew-necks with pockets. Also find hats and tees!
J. Selby's: No animals were harmed in the making of these tee shirts.
Bogart's Doughnut Co.: That kiddoes eat donuts and wear donut shirts with equal gusto has been my experience, at least.
Brit's Pub: I am all about the pubby track jacket, very Eggsy. But I might have to get some pub shot glasses to tide me over until we get our lawn back.
Bebe Zito: Yes, we all love the cute little tattooed ice cream baby that is their logo, but how can you NOT support bringing this hook into some Gen Z's life?
Groundswell: This coffee shop and bakery is neighborhood proud! This is for your hardcore St. Paulite.
Saint Dinette: Who doesn't want to be like Niver?
Black Sheep Pizza: Your moody teen loves being the black sheep of your family, maybe even as much as they love pizza. Get them this, a meatball ricotta pie, and call it done.
Dark Horse Bar: cool tees and temp tattoos.
Nico's Tacos: Originally, the owners made these shirts just for their team members, as a way to rally the mood while they pushed through this weird year. But they realized we are all on the same team, especially if that team is tacos, and decided to offer them up to all of us.
Drinky Swag
Brewers have been merching like kings for a long time, but now is the time to buy (so that we get another season of beers, please). Links to buy are in the pic descriptions!
Bau Haus Brew Labs: I love that you can buy a bike jersey AND a pair of "joggers", which is what we are calling sweatpants now. But honestly, I'm getting those Miami Vice homage tees, and you knew that.
Indeed Brewing: Neck gaiters! Koozies! Head Gear!
Palmer's Bar: Save the iconic West Bank bar by telling the honest truth. Find more classic tees, plus a new dude with a face mask to mark the times. As Palmer's always has.
Modist Brewing: Subtle, but warm, just like your favorite bearded brew human. Also: hats, flannels, spent grain pancake mix and syrup!
Fulton Brewing: Gotta love a brewery that doesn't neglect the ladies. Soft zen fleece and a cowl neck amidst all the works shirts and flannels.
Bad Weather Brewing: This swag lives up to the brand name. More tees, great logo beer glasses and such too.
Schell's: You guys, there is so much good swag at Schell's and there ought to be after 160 years of brewing. SO many good tee shirts and Grain Belt sweat shirts and signs and openers. But, if you get one of these coin purses in your Gen Xers stockings, you will see true nostalgic joy.
Meteor: This perfect tee that supports your favorite classy dive bar, comes to you via Minnesota Ice, so it's like a supportive 2-fer. Yes, add some coffee, ice cubes, bloody mary kit, and other swag while you're at it.
Barrel Theory: It's a zoom call, no one will know what's in the mug.
Castle Danger: Great beers and a perfect name for swag, like this dauntless tee. Also, check out their holiday bundles with a tees and glasses and such.
Cuyuna Brewing: Biking and beer go together like Dancer and Prancer, like Tom and Jerry, like Egg and Nog. More cool swag, even a vest!
Dangerous Man: Very many great bundles and tees and blankets from this crew, but how do you pass up a burlap hat and cardi combo with your favorite facial hair icon?
Gifty Giftables and Stocking Stuffers
If your wardrobe is set, and you need a little something else under the tree, consider these great gifts that keep giving. A rice ball kit gives all year long, not like a pair of gloves or that Chia head that gives up in Feb.
Union Hmong Kitchen: Yia Vang wants us all to be tossing purple rice balls in 2021, and I support that. Get his traditional rice pot and basket kit, or go for big and get the tabletop woodfired grill kit (hello, ordered).
Al's Breakfast: If you don't have an Al's Breakfast coffee mug, how can you actually prove you're a Golden Gopher? You might be a Gopher, but you will NOT be Golden. And yes, you can still buy a meal book for someone who might be about to matriculate.
Birchwood Cafe: This cookbook is a great gift for anyone looking to eat and cook more meaningfully this year, and author Beth Dooley gives good recipes. Hey click in and check out their coffee and hats swag too!
The Hewing Hotel: They know you can't cozy inside their lobby whilst sipping on that amazing Old Fashioned, but you can cozy at home and cribbage like you mean it. Check out their woolen Faribault blankets for added layers.
Lawless Distiling: SO MANY GIFT SETS! FULL OF BOOZY GOODNESS! And also, this adorbs mug from the Miracle collection. But hey don't sleep on the new cocktail syrups they have released that come in many complex flavors and cute stocking ready sizes.
Twin Spirits Distillery: While you're over these getting your spicy tumeric gimlet kit, throw a five spot down for some coasters and you'll support a woman-owned distillery AND protect your hardwoods at the same time. Wins.