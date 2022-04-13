Gavin Kaysen's Synergy Series Is Back for 2022

× Expand Photo by Matt Dutile Marcus Samuelsson Chef Marcus Samuelsson

The Synergy Series is back for 2022, and this year Gavin Kaysen is bringing a whole new set of chef friends from across the country to cook with his team in the Twin Cities. And yes, after years of getting the invite, Marcus Samuelsson finally accepted and is coming back to Minneapolis. But who else?

Photo by Maggie Shannon Chef Mei Lin sitting in a booth Chef Mei Lin

It all kicks off in July with Chef Mei Lin. "I was a judge for her finale episode when she was on Top Chef," Kaysen told me yesterday. "And her restaurant Nightshade in L.A. was up for Best New Restaurant at the Beards the same time Demi was. It's so sad that she had to close it during the pandemic, but she's working on come cool things right now and I'm excited to have her in to cook." Last year she opened Daybird, a Szechuan hot fried chicken restaurant.

Next in September is Chef James Kent. Kaysen says he's known Kent for years, "I worked with him on the U.S. team for the international Bocuse d’Or competition in 2010." Under Kent's leadership of Eleven Madison Park, the restaurant earned four stars from The New York Times and a ranking on the S. Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

October brings Chef Curtis Stone. Not maybe who you thought would be in the series? "You know, that guy is one of the only people I know who can write books, be on television, and still run a Michelin starred restaurant. He's a force. We both worked for Marco Pierre White, and that means something."

December wraps up the series with Chef Marcus Samuelsson, coming back to cook in the city where his iconic Aquavit still holds a place in many local hearts. "I've asked him to come every year," says Kaysen. "This year we got lucky and our schedules matched up. He's one who I've always wanted to cook with in our kitchens, and I know our team is very excited."

Photo by Clay Larsen Chef Curtis Stone with apron and crossed arms Chef Curtis Stone

For the charity component, this year the Synergy Series will partner with The Constellation Fund, a dedicated local organization that works to fight poverty in the Twin Cities. A portion of proceeds from the tickets to the dinners and Dialogue Series, where the visiting chef sits for a conversation, will benefit this fund. This year, the chats will be hosted in the new Four Seasons ballrooms, as well as being available online, so more tickets means more dollars toward the good fight.

A season pass to all the dinners will be available on May 2 at 12 p.m. for $2500 per person, and you know they will sell out. Single dinner tickets ($495-$595) will be released a month ahead of time, and back again this year, bar and lounge reservations ($195) will be opened up two weeks ahead of time. There will still be walk-in availability for bar seats with a la carte menu options of drinks and dishes.