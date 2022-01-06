Freehouse Launches Sauna Experience

× Expand The Freehouse Ice Sauna Ice Sauna Freehouse

When a Finn invites you to sauna (yes, the word is often used as a verb), be prepared. The ritual, steeped in centuries of Finnish tradition, involves extreme temperatures and very little clothing. It may also involve a handsome woman scrubbing your back.

Or, alternatively, you can ease into this ceremonial welcoming of winter at the Freehouse in downtown Minneapolis where, starting on January 7, you and three friends can book a private sauna experience focusing on heat, cold, rehydration, rest and repetition. For $149 per person, your group will enjoy a 75-minute slot with access to both a traditional wood-heated sauna and an ice sauna. A sauna concierge will guide the group through the experience, serve water or hot tea, provide essential oils, and replenish the firewood. All you have to do is breathe.

This Americanized version of the sauna experience does, however, require you keep your swimsuit on. Sorry. Guests will be given a robe and towel and changing rooms are available.

To create this unique wellness and relaxation experience, Justin Juntunen, owner of Duluth-based Cedar and Stone Nordic Saunas, partnered with Erik Eastman from Minnesota Ice to help Minnesotans celebrate/tolerate our frosty winters. The project found the perfect home on the vast patio at the North Loop restaurant. “We all know that January and February is a great time to 'reset' and to focus on wellness,” said the Freehouse owner and Blue Plate Restaurant Group's Stephanie Shimp. “The goal here is to celebrate winter in Minnesota.”

The ice sauna was custom built by Eastman and his team at Minnesota Ice, while Cedar and Stone brought down one of their mobile traditional Finnish wood-fired saunas from Duluth.

The sauna experience can be booked now through Twin Cities Metro Sauna Experiences. Sauna experiences include a Nordic inspired charcuterie board and a sauna inspired cocktail featuring Minnesota Pure & Clear Ice, Maker's Mark and Roku Gin and ferments by 3Leche’s Marco Zappia.