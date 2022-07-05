Family of Justin Sutherland Launches GoFundMe After Boat Accident

× Expand Justin Sutherland Hybrid Nation x MNUFC

Chef Justin Sutherland was on the river with his friends this past Sunday, when an accident happened. According to to his representatives, he was driving his boat when his hat flew off. Sutherland reached for it at the same time the boat hit a wave and he was tossed overboard. Sutherland came into contact with the propeller of the boat, injuring his left arm and his head.

The good news is that the local chef and tv personality is going to be fine.

"His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage. His jaw is severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time. In addition to his broken bones, he sustained many lacerations, but with plastic surgery, they will become a reminder of his survival story." This according to the GoFundMe that has been set up to help with his medical bills.

There is optimism in the words from his family, they even joke that the surgeon made an effort to align his tattoos properly. And great news, the beard is intact! He's on track to make a full recovery.

But it will take many more surgeries before that happens, and while Sutherland remains in the hospital, the family relays that at the time of the accident he had no health insurance. The GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical bills and to cover costs while he is unable to work.

Sending all the good vibes is really great too. The outpouring from the hospitality industry community has been blowing up my phone this weekend, and it's clear there is a lot of love and good wishes flowing toward Justin. Heal up chef, we love you!