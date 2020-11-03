Election Night Takeout 2020

× Expand Shutterstock Vote Patty

I am nervous. I am excited. I am anxious. I am every woman. I am hungry.

It's Election Night in America, our political Superbowl (but with way worse commercials) in which we all want our team to win. We're all sporting our jerseys, or Chuck Taylors and aviators, and flying our pickup truck flags, but the biggest question on deck is: what are we going to eat tonight?

Carbs. The answer is carbs if you didn't know. If you cook to keep the heebiejeebies at bay, good on you. If you can't possibly work an oven or stove and doom-scroll or channel flip at the same time, why not throw your vote to local shops who just want to feed you and your anxious gut. If you didn't vote, chose to sit this one out, please turn in your Minnesota card at once and remove yourself to a Dakota of your choice.

[x] Tammy Wong's Rainbow Chinese on Eat Street is offering you 20% off your takeout order tonight with the coupon code: 86451103. Set up your order now for pick up later and avoid THAT stress at least. Then you'll have chicken fried dumplings, beef and gai lan pan fried noodles, and ma po tofu to get you through.

[x] Wandering Kitchen has a bi-partisan menu for you to grab. Beside a nacho kit and local beef sliders, they've got Abe Lincoln's Favorite: Candied Bacon. Who knew? King Crab mac 'n' cheese for your carbing. Also, if you feel the need to tip some karma in your team's direction, smash the donate button and WK will donate family meals to local charities.

[x] It's still also Taco Tuesday so feel free to order the Taco Box from 6Smith today, with 4 al pastor and 4 chicken tinga tacos, house tortillas, salsa, and all the goods. Or do El Burrito Mercado's Tacos Locos pack with 18 street tacos already built, or get the Family Pack which you can customize how you like. And really, order ANYTHING from Hamburguesas El Gordo and you will win: taco boxes, hot dogos, the Del Gordo Cubano burger, all win the popular vote.

[x] If you're thinking pasta, you can't really go wrong with a call to Broders. Might I suggest the Date Night deal tonight, since you will be "involved" with many newscasters this evening: It's a $35 deal that includes Terzo's marinated olives, two breadsticks, a large house or Caesar salad, and two entree pastas (go fettuccine Alfredo and spaghetti with meatballs IMHO). You can order NOW for pick up or delivery later.

[x] Hello, Cecil's Deli chicken soup will soothe all the souls. Pick it up in St. Paul or they will deliver, but what is more democratic that some chicken soup and a hot pastrami sandwich (Chazer size if you please)? Or a cup of chili and a grilled cheese? Or two patty melts stacked on top of each other?

[x] Smoked meats from Revival Smoked Meats at Keg and Case might as well just be marked as carbs, they are that comforting. You can now order and pick up pounds, yes pounds, of brisket, pork shoulder, bbq chicken, and pork belly. Dinner packs included sides and cornbread, and if you don't pick the mac 'n' cheese I don't even know you anymore.

[x] It just needs to be said: hotdish is bi-partisan. If you can't throw one together from your fridge leftovers, consider that Mason Jar Kitchen in Eagan does a bang-up job with their tater tot hotdish. They also have chicken pot pie, chili mac, and pot roast for those who miss their moms on a night like tonight.

[x] The Costa Rican eats from Marna's Eatery in Robbinsdale I find to be very soothing and comforting. Is it the yuca? Maybe. Certainly all the plantains and coconut rice will be comforting to the Paleo set who get cringey at carbs. Count me in for chicharrones, and olla de carne beef short rib stew. Then I'd order the 2am Cure (shaved pork shoulder marinated in aji peppers and coconut milk with black beans, tomatoes, cheese and the all the good things) and hold on.

[x] I wasn't going to do pizza, because you already have your favorite on dial most likely. But, if you're out in the WeSubs, I might let you know that Lulu's Pizzeria in Navarre has The Big Detroit pizza, baked in a 10x14 pan with real Wisconsin brick cheese and a goodly sauce. And their delivery humans are very nice.