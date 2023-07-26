Deconstructed: Vegan Nachos from Reverie

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Nachos “Our nachos and our mac and cheese—those are the first things everyone tries,” Wiegmann says. “It’s what Reverie is all about—making people feel like there’s a welcoming, comforting place for them in vegan food, and, whoops!, you accidentally just ate a boatload of healthy vegetables.”

Plant-based sounds good but often ends up meaning “highly processed faux corn dog” or “too much raw kale.” At Reverie, Minneapolis’s oldest continuously operating vegan spot, open since 2015, life and business partners Kirstin Wiegmann and chef Jeff Therkelsen make inventive, comforting plant-focused veggie food that puts a Wow, yes! onto every plant-based plate. 1517 E. 35th St., Mpls.

Shutterstock cashews

Sour “Cream”

By soaking cashews and adding lime leaf, lime zest, fresh lime, and lemongrass, Reverie makes a sauce that cuts the heat of anything spicy and is craveable in and of itself.

Photo by Caitlin Abrams jackfruit wizardry

Jackfruit Wizardry

Reverie makes a carnitas-like jackfruit for its nachos by cooking unripe “young” jackfruit in a gluten-free beer seasoned with different spices and olive oil, then spreading it on pans to roast with orange juice, making bits both crispy and tender.

Photo by Caitlin Abrams mimosas

Mimosa Pros

Vegan kitchens always have the best blenders and lots of fruit. Reverie leans into this with all-summer ever-changing mimosa and Bellini variations, like blueberry thyme or smoked serrano and peach. Notes Wiegmann, “It’s our constant playtime. We have so much fun.”

Not Your Average Cheese!

Therkelsen once cooked at raw-foods restaurant Ecopolitan, where he made “cheese” based on cashews and red bell peppers. He’s been refining the recipe ever since, now fermenting quinoa to add a little cheesy funk. “We always like the idea of making food that’s good for you that you also crave,” Wiegmann says. “Why not have roller-rink-good nachos and also eat a bunch of red pepper without noticing it?”

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Arty party

Arty Party

“Keep Minneapolis Weird” has long been a Powderhorn Park rallying cry, with institutions like In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre. A collaboration between Reverie and neighboring art gallery Modus Locus has created the metro’s most vital art patio, with living, ever-changing art walls.