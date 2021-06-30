Coming Soon: Yum Kitchen heads to St. Paul.

× Expand Cake

Patti Soskin is finally rolling out her full metro-wide domination plan. She will open another location of her Yum Kitchen + Bakery in St. Paul this October (if all goes according to plan). Yes, that means easy access to the signature deeply-chocolate Patticake for the east metro.

"We've been trying to expand for a while, but everything obviously got put on hold during Covid," Soskin told me on the phone last night. "But now, if everything keeps moving forward, we'll be ready to be in St. Paul by fall." The newest Yum will be located on the ground floor of the new Harper Apartments, at Snelling and Selby, which sits on the site of the former O'Gara's.

This Yum (internally called Yum Homeland because Soskin is from St. Paul), will echo the St. Louis Park and Minnetonka locations. We're talking all day scratch-made food, seven days a week: Some of the best tarragon chicken salad, a really great lobster club, plus whole roasted chickens are nice to have in your neighborhood. It will be quick-serve with beer and wine, and this one might have bubbles on tap too. There will be around 135 seats, an outdoor patio, parking on site, and Soskin believes it will have a robust take out business, which she's clearly learned a lot about, "I think every restaurant person will tell you, we are all in a whole new business than we were before. We have learned a lot about ourselves over the past year."

Soskin's husband Robbie has formally joined her in running the business, and they think they are not done yet. If everything goes well with this eastward expansion, they'd like to do another location even further east.

Look for open near October.