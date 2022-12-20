Coming Soon: Yia Vang Opening Pop Up Noodle Shop in January

× Expand LAUREN CUTSHALL bowls of noodles on black table

You didn't think Yia Vang was just going to keep bags of rice in the old Mucci's Uptown space, did you?

Here's a way better idea. Starting in January, Vang will launch Slurp Pop Up Noodle Shop in the space on Hennepin Ave. for a limited run. Expect only six dishes: three saucy and three brothy, with gluten free and vegetarian options included. Think Khao Poon, mushroom ramen, and pan-fried noodle dishes to start.

This is part of a whole plan. The space, which served as commissary kitchen for their wildly successful State Fair run (hence the giant pile of bags of rice), will now be known as Hilltribe. Besides running this pop up, Hilltribe will act as a central location for Union Hmong Kitchen projects and other pop ups. Important to note, it's not taking the place of Vinai, which is still in motion. Slurp pop up will run through spring, when it will be swapped for a new limited run concept from UHK.

Starting January 4, the noodle shop will be open for lunch Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and open extended hours on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and be closed on Monday and Tuesday.