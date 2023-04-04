COMING SOON: Wrecktangle's Wrestaurant at the Palace

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams square pizza and hands

Safe to say, the Palace Theatre knows talent when they see it. The live music venue has announced a new kind of show coming this summer: a slice show.

Wrecktangle Pizza, fresh off their national victory tour as the winners of Good Morning America's best pizza contest, has been chosen by the concert venue to develop a new concept for the space.

Wrestaurant at the Palace will have the award-winning angular pies and sandwiches (have you had the Breakfast Bungle?) but it'll also offer new menu items and a unique cocktail menu. This is MORE, more than just a pizza shop. There will be a slice window to quick order and grab and go, but on the main we are looking at a full service restaurant with a 40-seat bar. More akin to their LynLake outpost than either of the food hall spots in Malcolm Yards or Galley North Loop, but truly a new concept for the team.

In a note, Jeff Rogers and Breanna Evans of Wrecktangle and Wrestaurant said to expect the food and beverage to be familiar and fun, just like them. “We are very jazzed for this new partnership. This isn’t Wrecktangle Pizza, but there will be Wrecktangle Pizzas.” Look for the new spot to be open daily, with patio service during the good months as they hope to serve the whole neighborhood.

Fingers are crossed for a summer launch, so choose your concert tickets accordingly.