Coming Soon: Wrecktangle Pizza to LynLake

× Expand Detroit style pizza Those pepperoni cups have become legend on the Detroit-style Wrecktangle pizzas.

Best Monday news: Wrecktangle, the Detroit-style pizza place that first killed it in North Loop's Galley food hall, and then brought serious pie game to the roster at Malcolm Yards, is ready for more.

Come 2022, the un-round pizzas will be sliding out of ovens in the former Prieto/Hasty Tasty/Falafel King spot on the corner of Lyndale and Lake Street. This will be their first stand-alone spot.

The owners messaged me:

There is a huge kitchen including a smoker which is going to give us an incredible opportunity to work the up-and-coming chefs in the community. Wrecktangle Pizza will be the main driving force here, with the addition of rotating small plates, showcasing our bread varieties, and pop-up/residencies from emerging chefs' concepts. Think rotating micro food hall. And a market, because why the heck not. Given our background, we are very excited for the bar program at this spot. Happy hour, industry brunch, we plan on flexing all of our talents culinarily and cocktail-ily (ha), with our incredible staff.

Exciting stuff!! Owner Jeff Rogers was a particular genius behind many bars around town before he committed himself to pepperoni cups, so we should all get our livers ready for that. Co-owner Breanna Evans, by the way, is one of main reasons why their staff always looks like it's having a party, she brings the sunshine.

I have all the faith that this team can bring honor and glory to that corner, looking forward to the 2022!