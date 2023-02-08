Coming Soon: Will Juniper Be Our First Alcohol-Free THC Restaurant?

× Expand via Fig & Farro FB a board of veggies

Michelle Courtright sent a note last night that is very exciting. The former owner and visionary behind Fig & Farro, a plant-based eatery that opened and closed in Uptown a few years back, has a new concept in the works.

She and chef Heather Klein, from Root to Rise, are opening Juniper in the former Common Roots space on Lyndale in Uptown. According to her note, Juniper will feature a menu of seasonal, locally grown food, euphoric non-alcoholic drinks, an urban garden, plant-based bodega, and an herb adorned outdoor patio. "We really wanted a temperance bar with elevated food, and the legalization of THC in Minnesota really helped to create some interesting elixirs that don’t contain alcohol."

I asked to clarify, no alcohol? None.

They are calling it Minnesota's first cannabis restaurant, which also got me wondering if there would be THC in the food. Currently the law does not allow restaurants to cook THC-boosted dishes. Courtright clarified, "Right now we are following the letter of the law to have all THC packaged in child-proof tinctures, and they can add them to drinks and coursed dinners. As an example, we will have a 5mg tincture of Juniper which can be added to a mocktail or panna cotta. Those pairings and chef-guided experiences will only be available during weekends, but we'll always have a normal menu as well."

This is the first that I've heard of a restaurant adding THC to the food, or allowing you to add it in a guided way. I am thrilled that these women are pushing into new territories.

They said that the fully plant-based menu will feature regenerative foods such as wild morels, ramps, smoked juniper, and hazelnuts. THC-infused euphoria drinks, Blue Lotus tea, sparkling Kava, housemade Switchel and Root Beer with 33 roots, barks and berries will all be part of this newly imagined cocktail program.

The women hope to be open by May 2023, but they are also teasing out a little treat for Valentine's Day: Juniper will be featuring a THC Valentine's Meal Kit to-go that includes a Juniper tincture for mocktails, Citrus & Fennel Salad, Plant-Based Charcuterie, Lion’s Mane Mushroom Steak, Heirloom Potatoes, and Hazelnut Cacao Almond Cake with CBD. Valentine’s Day kits are $150, and available via Instagram.