Coming Soon: ViV!R Replaces Popol Vuh

You knew they weren't going to let that beautiful space just sit there. Jami Olson and José Alarcon have been working hard to transform the spot into something new. ViV!R (pronounced vih-VEER) is coming to life in the old Popol Vuh space next to Centro in Northeast Minneapolis.

When trying to reimagine the space, Olson said she wanted it to connect more to the community, "Popol Vuh was such a cool restaurant, but it was a destination and this time we wanted to create something that would bring the neighborhood in. We want to see people!" The name of the new idea comes from the Spanish "to live", and this team plans to do that fully through food and drink.

ViV!R will change the space into a Mexican bakery cafe and market, heavy on the bakery. In fact, Alarcon has brought on pastry chef Ngia Xiong to collaborate on the menu. What this lucky neighborhood is getting, is a bright and airy cafe that will serve seasonal small plates, along with a grab-n-go deli packed with fresh made foods, house baked pastries and breads, and market goods such as house-made snacks and condiments. Plus fun things sourced from both Northeast artists and Mexican artisans. I know!!!

Unlike the refined plates at PV, the menu here will focus on more casual Mexican street foods and all-day breakfast. Get your face ready for a seasonal rotation of empanadas and verduras, ceviches, and sandwiches. Plus you'll find more composed plates like chilaquiles with steak and queso, enmoladas with mole coloradito, a half-chicken served with mole amarillo and happy makers like sopes, esquites, and tetela with Oaxacan cheese.

Olson is very excited about the bakery component, "José and Ngia will be doing such cool things! You'll be able to get fresh sourdough and whole wheat, but also traditional Mexican pastries with their own personal twist." Think mole chocolate cupcakes, masa cookies with sprinkles, guava glitter rolls (!), chocoflan (which is half cake, half flan), plus traditional polvorones butter cookies, conchas sweet bread, and ... churros!!!

The back dining room will be turned into a tasting room, as ViV!R keeps the focus that PV started, on Mexican wines and agave spirits. Todd Mulhair will lead reservation-only tastings and classes for up to 14 guests in the room. In the cafe, cocktails will be on tap and fresh-made at lunch and dinner, though you'll also find agua frescas and Mexican coke on the run.

"We're hoping people come for lunch at the cafe, and then maybe grab enough stuff to take home for dinner, because we know that people are limiting their time out and about. That's why the marketplace seemed so important." Imagine grabbing a pint of fresh-made salsa, or a pound of braised meat, a bag of empanadas, and then tortillas, candied nuts, and other provisions.

Shea Design is at work on the space right now, brightening the space with white touches, basket lighting, and new patterns, but keeping the wood ceiling and the good bones of the place. The main entrance will move to the street-side facing Indeed Brewing, and a great patio area will be added out front.

When it opens sometime this fall, ViV!R will operate Tu-Sun from 8am-9pm with indoor dining, patio dining, curbside takeout, and online ordering options available. Think about getting in line for churros soon.