Coming Soon: Sushi Dori to Eat Street Crossing

The sixth and final counter service spot at the forthcoming Eat Street Crossing food hall has been announced.

Zen Box Izakaya's John Ng and Lina Goh will launch Sushi Dori as a creative sushi counter in the space. Look for unique sushi rolls, rice sandwiches, and a variety of snacks. The menu will feature Izakaya-style sushi on the more familiar side, and an array of special options and ingredients not found elsewhere in the Twin Cities, all available for dine-in or grab-and-go.

“We are really excited to showcase these ideas we’ve been dreaming up and perfecting since we had the idea that we wanted to include a fun, accessible, and chic little sushi concept at Eat Street Crossing; we’ll have some classic options, and then some really fun other menu items that redefine what sushi is for visitors to ESC,“ said John Ng in a statement. He and Goh travel to Japan often, seeking the coolest experiences and posting food shots that make us all drool.

So we now have the full picture of the food hall's counters. Along with Sushi Dori you'll find Ramen Shoten, Bebe Zito Ice Cream, Bebe Zito Burgers, Ouro Pizzeria serving Brazilian pizza, and Chatime Boba Tea and Coffee. Everything will be quick service format unless you are sitting at the counters or the central bar.

After many delays that pushed the opening into 2023, the teams believe they are almost ready for the big show. Opening date is coming very soon! Stay hungry!