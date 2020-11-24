Coming Soon: Revival to St. Louis Park

And finally, some good news, especially for those of us who have to drive west with seat-heater tech employed in order to bring our favorite cheffy takeout home.

Revival is opening an outpost in St. Louis Park in the spring of 2021. The lucky spot is the freshly renovated Texa-Tonka strip mall off of Minnetonka Blvd., which used to hold a Thom Pham eatery and maybe still has an Ax-Man? Across from the original Four Firkins, remember that place?

× Expand Texa-Tonka shopping center

Anyhoo. Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone's new location will serve up the same hot and crisp Southern fried chicken made famous in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, plus that killer burger, hush puppies, their signature Jazzy Belle bubbles, a full roster of cocktails and more. Look for them to open this first foray into the suburbs with takeout and delivery first.