Coming Soon: Mr. Paul's Supper Club

"We used to drive to work together every day. I'd drive over to his house in the morning, pick him up, we'd go work at Town Talk all day, maybe go have a few drinks after close, and then I'd drive him home. Only to come back a few hours later and do it all over again." This is chef Tommy Begnaud talking about barman Nick Kosevich as we sit in a booth drinking Tecates and recounting stories of the old days that have never been suitable for print.

These two ol' industry veterans are up to something, and it's got some soul.

tommy and nick Tommy Begnaud and Nick Kosevich

In the Nolan Mains project of the 50th & France neighborhood in Edina, right behind Pajarito and across from the coming Sweet Science ice cream shop, the pair are creating Mr. Paul's Supper Club. It's going to have a New Orleans heart beating under its Minnesota supper club skin. "So crawfish boil and spicy prawns, lots of seafood, but also smoked porkchop and that chophouse feeling. Plus, we'll be doing weekly supper club specials, maybe fried chicken Wednesday and for sure fish fry Friday."

Begnaud, who was the last chef at the original Butcher & the Boar, is naming this new spot after his Louisiana grandfather, Mr. Paul, who was known far and wide in his parish as a man who had a flair for the unexpected. He welcomed all walks and was the inspiration for Begnaud to become a chef. Creole cooking and the food and life of New Orleans has been a big part of Begnaud's life, just like it has for Kosevich who has made yearly trips to the city for over a decade. Kosevich, of course, is the co-founder of Bittercube and is currently working on special projects with the Earl Giles crew. Along with partners Carrie Erickson and Courtney Briden, the team is excited to bring some of that NOLA carnival spirit to Edina this fall.

× Expand rendering of the space Rendering of the Mr. Paul's space.

The 7,000 square foot space is an empty shell right now, but soon it will be transformed into a full restaurant and bar. You'll enter into the expansive bar and lounge area with booths and tables. There's a private dining room with its own bar that can be booked for events, or used for overflow seating. Winding back through the space, you'll pass through the kitchen (reminiscent of Commander's Palace in NOLA) to get to something special, because the Saintly City is nothing if not a town of twists and turns and hidden delights.

Mr. Paul's Po'Boys and Jams will be the sandwich shop at the back of the restaurant. During the day it will serve up creative po'boy sandwiches and fun bites, maybe a fried pb&j burger? The walls will be stacked with candy machines and games and the ceiling will be covered in helium balloons. Kids will be able to walk back and get a balloon, use a token from the restaurant to access the machines, it's all good family fun.

× Expand man and woman with drinks and balloons Kosevich and co-owner Courtney Briden

Until the night times of Friday and Saturday, when the sandwich shop will transform into The Balloon Emporium, an experimental cocktail bar where the signature cocktail flair and showmanship of Kosevich will be on display. Obviously 21+. So it's not just a signature Sazerac they intend to bring into our midst, but there will be color changing elixirs and miracle cocktail enhancers to add to that jazz.

Speaking of jazz, music will be really important to the mix, and they intend to have live performances once things get rolling. In the meantime, they've shared their Spotify list to help everyone understand the vibe of what they are planning.

Is Edina ready for this party? Construction starts next week and the plan is to open by October. Po'boys and Sazeracs on their way.