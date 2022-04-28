Coming Soon: Macanda from Danny del Prado

× Expand restaurant table and bar with hanging plants Rendering of Macanda

It's been a hot minute since Danny del Prado gave us something new, so I'm pleased as pie that we finally get to talk about what's next.

Macanda will be opening in the former Wayzata Brew Works this summer on Lake Minnetonka.

Del Prado has partnered up again with Aaron Switz, with whom he opened Josefina in the former Bellecour space (by the way, they are just opening for lunch and brunch over there so it's a good time to do a little pre-gaming, if you will), which is just down the block from the new project.

The origin of the name is an homage to both the mango tree and the magical realism of Latin America, the town Macando appears in the Gabriel García Márquez masterwork One Hundred Years of Solitude. "Culinarily-speaking, mangos are an original species with origins in Asia which have been highly adopted by Latin American cuisine, becoming a staple of their own in the region. While magical realism's literary concept brings to a reader vivid images of reality generously sprinkled with whimsy and majesty, both inspirations for Macanda aim a signal to guests of an eclectic mix of global flavors in a traditional Mexican structure." And, the name ends with an "a", which feels a bit like a thing for del Prado (Martina, Colita, Rosalia, Josefina...).

I'm told Macanda's food menu will feel cosmopolitan like Mexico City and offer an array of creative but approachable dishes, from fried oyster tacos with celery remoulade, to grilled king crab with carrot mayo, and braised oxtail with black mole. Chef Steve McMullen who helped del Prado open Bar La Grassa, Burch Steak, and Josefina, will be leading the kitchen at the new project.

Of note, this lakeside spot will also include a full cocktail program, plus a vinyl lounge and record bar. Switz has been fascinated with them since traveling to Japan. They're typically small, cozy bars with big record collections, where vinyl spins while you eat and drink. "I'm so excited this is becoming a reality in this space," Switz told me. "I really want to bring some cool programming, invite music people out so that you know on a Tuesday who might be in the bar spinning their collection. We'll for sure have something set up on the patio as well, but the vibe really comes from being in a small space that is filled with music." He thinks that area of the restaurant will seat about 30 people. I love this idea, especially for a lakeside spot that needs to woo people in February.

The team fully gutted the brewery, so no more beer smell and popcorn floors. Outside they've been working on a killer patio set up, which sneaks up right to the water. They'll have fireplaces, screened in areas, and some 150 seats when it's all worked out.

Truth is, they've been working on this project for a long time. Dealing with parking permit issues and, of course, delayed shipments of goods, it almost didn't happen, a few times. But they are feeling on track to open Macanda this summer, hopefully by mid-June. You can count on the lake town to pack the place from the start.