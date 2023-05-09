Coming Soon: Keefer Court to the Asia Mall

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bao Buns at Keefer Court Cafe

The buns are back! Or, they will be!

Many a former U of M student wept real tears when they heard that the legendary Keefer Court Chinese bakery was closing for good at the end of 2022. Epic steamed buns, barbecue buns, and bao of all sorts would soon be lost. One of those sad humans was Michael Bui, owner of Pho Mai, "I used to walk to school in the '90s, and as a college student who was always broke, I loved stopping by Keefer Court for buns." Bui tried to go back for a last visit in the days before the shop closed, but the lines were always so long. Nostalgia combined with good business sense, and we all get to benefit from that.

Bui, his wife, and brother-in-law bought the bakery's name and recipes and plan to bring Keefer Court to the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie later this year. "The mall has always been wanting a bakery in this space, on the main floor," Bui told me over the phone. "It's the missing piece. I've been working with them to vet some of the national Asian bakeries, from Paris Baguette to 85 Degrees, but nothing had really worked out. Years ago, the mall owners had approached the Kwan family about brining Keefer to the space, but they were too busy where they were."

So when Sunny and Paulina Kwan wanted to retire, it seemed like a good time to approach them, and their daughter Michelle, about a new idea. Bui and his family intend to honor the Kwan family and all their recipes. Michelle and Sunny will even work with them after opening to make sure it all goes according to the family's tradition.

But there will also be a bit of the Bui family in this new iteration. "We are going to build a world-class bakery here on the main level, and it will have a bit more of a French theme. And we're going to add some Vietnamese desserts to the menu: cakes, che (the layered sweet drink or pudding), and of course Vietnamese crepes."

Keefer Court Vietnamese & Chinese Bakery should open later this year. "You know, the hours at Keefer Court were very limited," Bui added. "I am thrilled that we'll be able to offer all the buns, vegan options, and desserts seven days a week, 365 days a year!"