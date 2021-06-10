Coming Soon: Justin Sutherland's Fried Chicken Shop, Side Chick

× Expand fried chicken leg via Facebook

There's some new fried chicken in town. Starting on Monday, Justin Sutherland will officially open a fried chicken and sides eatery in LynLake, taking over the former Blue Door Pub. The Handsome Hog chef and owner has been thinking about a chicken shop for some time.

Side Chick will have a full bar and short menu of wings, tenders, and sandwiches. So you can get house brined all natural chicken, fried in a buttermilk batter as a BLT with Duke's mayo, as a Philly with mushroom, peppers, and jalapeño cheese sauce, or even as a ground chicken burger with all the stuff. Go for wings, go for drummies, pick your dry rub or your sauce. Sides include buttermilk biscuits, sweet potato waffle fries, mac n cheese, and cauliflower nuggs with ranch among other things. The gluten-challenged will be happy to know, buns and batters can be made GF.

Sutherland designed the menu and created the recipes, but he's bringing on Cherokee Christopher as the Executive Chef. "When Jado Hark acquired the building, he asked me if I wanted to do a chicken restaurant in it. At first I thought 'no', but then I realized that it was a good chance to focus on that one thing that's really good," Sutherland told me over the phone. "Keep the menu small, just fry up some good bird and make people happy."

Some people are not happy. About the name. There was some flare up on Twitter this week as a few people questioned if the name wasn't objectifying women (side chick is slang for a woman involved with a married or otherwise committed person). I asked Sutherland about that. "You know, when I was approached about this project, I sat with the ownership group and said 'all I want to do is fry great chicken and make great sides'. The marketing director, who is a woman, said 'Side Chick'? And we all laughed and thought it was edgy and fun. I mean, we thought it might offend some people, but so much does these days. Here's the deal, I am the biggest advocate for diversity and inclusion, I am anti-racism and anti-sexism, but I am 100% pro lighten-up and don't take life too seriously all the time."

My very informal non-scientific poll of about 30 people (in-person and online) split it into thirds, roughly: 10 didn't think it was bad at all, 9 thought it was pretty yikes, and 11 thought it was maybe a cheeky step too far, but didn't think it would stop them from going to eat fried chicken. Furthermore, two of my gay male friends vehemently stated (and asked me to point out on their behalf) that it was actually sexist to assume that the sandwich called Nashville Hottie was aimed toward women. So.

I will go measure up this crispy bird and this place after it opens officially on Monday. Onward from that, it will be open from 12pm-12am daily, with a full bar staying open until 2am on weekends.