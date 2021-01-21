Coming Soon: Josefina to Wayzata

× Expand restaurant under construction

Now! Now we can finally dispel the rumors and confirm what is going on in the Bellecour space now that Gavin Kaysen has left Wayzata.

Can confirm: Daniel del Prado (of Colita, Martina, and the new Rosalia) is launching Josefina in the space, a collaborative partnership between del Prado, his former Chef de Cuisine from Birch Steve McMullen, and Aaron Switz.

Josefina will be a Roman/Italian restaurant with a big wood-fired pizza oven installed in the main room, closer to where Bellecour's private dining was located adjacent to the bar area. The front bakery area is being redesigned as a quick service counter with a takeout window open to the street. Known as Pizza Fina, this area will offer pizzas, snacks, and gelato which should be a great grab for anyone planning to hang out this summer in the redesigned waterfront plaza (there's already some action down there).

"Steve was also with me at Bar La Grassa, so we'll have fun with pastas. And he has ownership in this too, so it's not just my place," del Prado told me. The plan is to rework some flow with the addition of the pizza oven, but to honor the good bones of one of Wayzata's longest running restaurant spaces.

They're working hard in the space, and if all goes well the Pizza Fina window will open first for takeout, with the fuller Josefina space opening this spring.