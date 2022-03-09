Coming Soon: Hell's Cafeteria

× Expand cafeteria trays

It's Cyn's last hurrah.

Hell's Kitchen has been open for 20 years this May, and Cyn Gerdes has successfully transitioned her family's underground cafe into an employee-owned business. She's got one more gig to pull off before she goes.

The upstairs street-level adjacent space, which was vacated by her daughter Katy's Angel Food Bakery before the bakery moved to St. Louis Park, has been quiet for a while. Before the pandemic, Gerdes had been setting aside some funds earmarked for a new concept, and it finally feels like all the ducks are in the right rows.

Hell's Cafeteria will be a quick-service spot serving coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and mini-donuts, with burgers, sandwiches, salads, and the like for a rounded-out all-day menu. Beer, wine, and cocktails on tap will be available, since you are now allowed by the conventions of return-to-office to keep up work-from-home lunch-drinking traditions. Order at the kiosk, take your tray down the cafeteria line, and then pull up a stool at the counter or grab your meal to-go.

Of course this isn't going to be boring food; I don't think they even know how to do that. There will be fast versions of the HK menu, plus new treats that are only available at the cafeteria. You'll be able to find Celia's Chilequiles, lemon ricotta pancake pups on a stick, Mahnomin porridge, caramel-pecan rolls, bison breakfast sammies, and parmesan garlic tater tots, plus a roster of daily specials and a rotating menu of special themes such as All-American Day and MN Comfort Food Day. That could spark the return to downtown!

"We've been working out how to make TV dinner trays that we'll pack for you to take home for dinner, but that won't happen until after we've been open for a bit," Gerdes told me as we walked through the space today. "There's also a dedicated merch store, which we haven't had before, so people can come get mugs, magnets, sausage bread, lemon-ricotta hotcake mix, all sorts of gift boxes and goodies. We don't really have a good gift store in the neighborhood anymore."

There's a nod to Gerdes's husband Mitch Omer, the original chef, who passed on in 2015: The floor tiles are arranged in the same odd splash pattern that Mitch had tattooed on his arm. Omer, and Hell's Kitchen, are known for their love of Ralph Steadman's dark artwork, and Gerdes called Steadman's granddaughter for her blessing on the cafeteria's logo.

So while there are clearly call-outs to the history of company, it's ready for the next phase. KJ Granberg, who started as a host in the restaurant, has replaced Gerdes as president of the company. All the moves to create a more nimble concept, such as Hell's Cafeteria, are done with a view toward growth for the business. "We've just been surviving for so long, it's time to think about thriving." Stay tuned for news about a 20-year celebration this May.

Hell's Cafeteria will open March 28, and be open M-F 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m.