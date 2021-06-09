COMING SOON: Esker Grove Out, Cardamom In.

× Expand man and woman at counter Photo by Caitlin Abrams

News just dropped that Esker Grove will be closing at the Walker Art Center on July 11. After that, Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie, the super duo behind Café Cerés, will be opening up a spot called Cardamom on July 15.

According to a news release, the space will be a casual restaurant "influenced by the cuisine of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas." The menu will lean heavily on herbs and spices with a focus on vegetables and rotisserie meats.

McKenzie just opened her second Café Cerés in the former Lucky Oven space across from del Prado's Colita. And del Prado has been one of the busiest chefs in town, collaborating with chef Shigey Furukawa on Sanjusan in North Loop and then opening Josefina in Wayzata a few weeks later. And he's not done yet.

The kitchen at Cardamom will be run by Joe Doyle, the dining room by Sarah Khan, while the bar will be under the sure hand of Megan Luedtke.

Cardamom will be open Thursdays 11 am–9 pm, Fridays & Saturdays 11 am–8 pm, and Sundays 11 am–5 pm. Esker Grove, operated by Culinaire, will be open thru July 11.