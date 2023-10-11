Coming Soon: Diane Moua Restaurant to the Food Building

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Diane Moua

Minnesota’s one-to-watch is finally making the big move we’ve all been waiting for.

I just got off the phone with Diane Moua, the James Beard-nominated pastry genius about whom we published a gargantuan profile last year, and she's finally found a site for her own restaurant.

Indeed, Moua has signed a lease with Kieran Foillard and the Food Building, to open her first solo restaurant, and take over their event spaces. “I was looking for two and a half years,” Moua told me. “This is the only place I found that ticked all the boxes."

Name? She isn’t ready to say, they’re still doing trademark work to make sure the thing they picked can be hers alone, and she doesn’t want any troublemakers making trouble.

The concept: Hmong-style Diane Moua food served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She's talked before about the food being influenced by her family's farm, she told us last October, "I want it to be about going back to my roots. I was raised so traditionally, and I want to bring the authentic Hmong food that I loved to other people. My parents are very involved in this, they are very supportive. In fact, they have been hounding me, asking me when I'm going to open my own space. My dad has been saying that he'll wash dishes if I just get moving. My mom is asking what she should be planting."

There will also be collaboration with Erik Sather, who now makes sausages at the Food Building under the Lowry Hill Provisions name, after shutting down his Lowry Hill Meats. Sather and Moua used to work in the kitchen together at dear departed Solera. “I love Erik, you always keep in touch with good people, right?” I see a lot of lemongrass for Hmong sausage entering Sather’s world, soon. Moua will also be joined by her son, who has been making his name at Abang Yoli.

Timing? Early 2024. Probably. Maybe a few pop-ups before then. You can stay in the know by keeping an eye on Moua’s Instagram.

As long as I’ve been writing about food in the Twin Cities, Diane Moua has been talked about as the most talented of talents, the most gifted of the gifted, even when she was a teenager. And now she’s getting her own restaurant! Raise a glass, Twin Cities, 2024 is looking amazing.