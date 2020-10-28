Coming Soon: Danny Del Prado's Josefina to Wayzata

× Expand bellecour sign in wayzata

There's been a lot of chatter in lake town about what's going on in the Bellecour space now that Gavin Kaysen has left Wayzata.

Can confirm: Daniel del Prado (of Colita, Martina, and the new Rosalia) will be taking over the space to launch Josefina in early 2021. His partner in this endeavor is Aaron Switz who recently bought and expanded Excelsior's Yumi Sushi along with St. Paul's Italian La Grolla, after having launched Agra Culture and SotaRol.

Josefina will be an Italian restaurant with a big wood-fired pizza oven installed in the main room, closer to where Bellecour's private dining was located adjacent to the bar area. The front bakery area will be redesigned to be a quick service counter with a takeout window open to the street. Known as Fina, this area will offer pizzas, snacks, and gelato which should be a great grab for anyone planning to hang out next summer in the redesigned waterfront plaza.

Switz gave me a quick tour of the space and while they have a lot of small moves to make the space feel new and different, they're happy that they obviously don't have to do too much. The plan is to rework some flow with the addition of the pizza oven, but to honor the good bones of one Wayzata's longest running restaurant spaces.

We didn't talk menu too much, as they're still developing it, but I would say that if you need to get a preview of a del Prado pie, check out the beauties from Rosalia.

So Wayzata loses one marquee chef, but gains another. Maybe even by Feb/Mar of 2021!