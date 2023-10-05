Coming Soon: Chilango by Jorge Guzmán

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson Jorge Guzmán

You are right to be excited about this. Jorge Guzmán is opening a new restaurant in the Urban Eatery space on the lower level of Calhoun Beach Club.

Chilango, which is the term for someone born in Mexico City (read: Guzmán), will launch early in 2024. It's going to be Mex-Tex (not Tex-Mex) which means that the Mexican-influenced menu will lean into the Tex side when it wants to be fun and innovative with some dishes not typically found in Mexican restaurants.

"I'm Mexican and Texas is Mexico, so it should be called Mex-Tex. There's no real definition of this kind of food, it's always been loose. So there's a huge platform to do whatever we want using these awesome flavors, things we can flex on. I'm ready for some fun, casual, tasty AF food. So, Mexican food, but I also want the ability to pivot and smoke ribs, or throw down on some tasty as hell brisket nachos,” said Guzmán. “The first meal I ever cooked for my family was sheet pan nachos when I was about 12, so I love that it's coming full circle.” They're in testing mode right now, which is the fun part.

The bar will also be focused on fun and innovation, they're in the process of nailing down a dynamic bar director, they told me. "Drink are as important as the food. I want a slushy marg, palomas, anything creative and fun, but not foo foo. Drinks bring people back, and we want a dynamic menu that changes all the time. Whoever we bring on will have full autonomy in the bar, and I hope they bring me along on their journey."

This isn't the same ownership team as Guzmán has with his acclaimed Petite León, this is a new venture with industry veterans Zach Sussman, who's been part of the Kaskaid empire and is a co-founder of Brick x Mortar, and Farzad Freshtekhu, who had been the operating partner at Urban Eatery.

The space will undergo a facelift after closing to the public this month. The team is looking to employ custom murals from Mexican artist Rodrigo Oñato, unique found objects from Guzmán’s travels, among other retouches. Later in the year, they'll overhaul the nearly 100-seat patio overlooking Bde Make Ska. Chilango’s patio plans to be a tranquil oasis carrying the vibe beachside restaurants of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Crossing fingers, Chilango will be opening on the lake around February of 2024, and that patio with slushy margs should be ready to welcome us back in the spring.