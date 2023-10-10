Coming Soon: Bûcheron from Gavin Kaysen Alums

× Expand via Bucheron four restaurant people in Kingfield

This is how it's supposed to work. All-star chefs like Gavin Kaysen are not just here to bring the coastal media to town, win sparkly awards, and keep boosting a neighborhood's walk-and-talk value. They are here to grow the next generation of restaurant owners. You can't keep being a food town unless your cooks have fire in their feet and wings in their heads.

Last week, Kaysen announced that he'd be promoting Alan Hlebaen to chef de cuisine as Adam Ritter took his leave. I'm happy to announce that we haven't lost Ritter's talent to another big chef or city, in fact we're getting an exciting amplification of his culinary voice.

Adam Ritter, along with his wife Jeanie Janas Ritter, who is also a Kaysen alum, have pulled together a team and plan to open Bûcheron in the former original Revival/Corner Table space in Kingfield this winter. "We're really excited for this," Jeanie told me, "this space is perfect for what we've always wanted to do."

Bûcheron, which is French for lumberjack, will lean into the bistronomy movement popular in Paris (favorite bistro dishes combined with gastronomic technique). "We'll definitely have elevated dishes, but it has to be approachable for the neighborhood too. No pretense. Easy going and simple, but dynamic, is how we think of it." So a small but very detail-oriented eatery where the chefs and cooks deliver food to diners, engage with their neighbors: all the standards of Demi with a more laid back approach. Before opening Demi in 2018, Adam was at Spoon and Stable. His kitchen work before that includes L’atelier de Joël Robuchon, the Michelin-starred Cyrus in California, and Restaurant Andre in Singapore among others. Just as important to know, Ritter comes from a family farm just north of St. Cloud.

I first met Jeanie when she was the manager of Bellecour in Wayzata, and can certainly imagine her particular brand of warm hospitality filling that space. This is beyond a dynamic duo, they're bringing Cory Western and Tyler McLeod from Demi along as well—as chef de cuisine and general manager respectively.

Jeanie told me that they'll do a soft cosmetic re-design of the space, which will have around 36 seats, with six at the bar, and four at a new window counter. "The light in here is really something," she noted, "I think our vision for the space really fits the neighborhood." Look for reclaimed wood and vintage fixtures with modern accents, and artwork from local photographer Mary Jo Hoffman.

Bûcheron will be dinner-only to start, offering both a tasting menu and a la carte options. They will take reservations while keeping spots open for walk-ins. The new owners are going for a full liquor license, so hope to have cocktails as well as wine.

Fingers are crossed for an early winter opening, as well as more next-gen hospitalitarians making their moves.

4257 Nicollet Ave, Mpls., open Monday - Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.