Coming Soon: B.A.D. Wingz at Glam Doll Donuts

I don't care if you are in your jammies bottoms on that Zoom call: Mondays are still hard. But this bit of news should help ease you in.

Gerard and Brittney Klass, the creative force behind Soul Bowl, have announced a new partnership with Teresa Fox and Arwyn Birch, the fire and light behind Glam Doll Donuts. Soul Bowl's next concept, B.A.D. Wingz will be launched from inside the Northeast location of Glam Doll next Tuesday, September 8. By teaming up, small businesses may be able to help each other get through this challenging business era. By creating space for B.A.D. Wingz, we get diversity in the Minneapolis restaurant scene and more job opportunities for BIPOC, creating ownership and generational wealth.

B.A.D. Wingz is the chicken wings concept that Team Klass tested last year with a few pop-ups. Needless to say, it went well. Following the Soul Bowl format, it's a hip-hop quick service model that will allow you to customize four different types of wings, including two plant based options. One vegan version is a collab with the Herbivorous Butcher called "vingz". So you pick your wing type and then move to sauces: go bold with Cashville Hot or Rude Boi jerk, or try the signature Nacho or Steph Curry sauce. I'm here for the cool ranch dry rub. Choose your side (sure, you can Belgian waffle, but why not sweet potato fries?) and a dip, which, if you're not trying RBJ, the ranch blue cheese jalapeno dip, do you need a nudge? Besides wings, they'll also feature snacks, like the Buffalo cauliflower spinach dip and three different kinds of street corn, including the Hot Cheetos version that already has cultish fans.

And if you can walk out of there without grabbing one of the killer donut creations that have made Glam Doll a nationally craved treat, you are a stronger human than I.

This concept leans into the delivery and takeout format that works best right now, and quite honestly, isn't leaving our restaurant scene. They'll be launching an app soon to make the process easy, and smooth. But that doesn't mean there won't be a spicy wing challenge, which they threw down during their pop-ups last year. Only one person claimed victory in 10 contests, just in case you think you can squeeze some kind of win out of 2020.

Wingz are the thingz, starting next Tuesday, September 8.

519 Central Ave. NE, Mpls.