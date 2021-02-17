Coming Soon: Ann Ahmed Brings Spice Market to Mpls.

× Expand spice market logo

Like all of us, chef Ann Ahmed misses traveling. Over the last few years she's done a lot of it, hitting Laos, Korea, and cooking all along the way. This has only boosted the offerings of her two restaurants: Lemongrass Thai in Brooklyn Park and Lat14 Asian Eatery in Golden Valley. She's been spending the pandemic cooking, cooking, cooking, "but there hasn't been enough people to cook for! My neighbors are sick of me bringing over food!"

Today she told me she's ready for a new adventure. Ahmed will open a new restaurant called Spice Market, in the former Harriet Inn space off of 40th and Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis.

"SE Asian food is my comfort zone, and I actually find that I don't have enough menu space to get everything I love out there," Ahmed told me on the phone, "I think we are all longing to travel again, and that's the inspiration for this place. I want people to wander in on a snowy day like today, and feel like they're on vacation somewhere else. It's going to have a great resort vibe, I can't wait."

Ahmed has enlisted Shea again to help with the design, and they'll have to pretty much gut and overhaul the space to transform it from burger-and-beer bar to stylish escape. "It's definitely a new concept, but it won't be completely different from the other two restaurants. It will be full service, but we'll have a great takeout program and a big patio for people who aren't ready to come back inside. And there will be a full bar, with a heavy cocktail program by our Trish Gavin. She's got a great NA program too." Any barstool that has Trish Gavin access is where I want to be, and if there are also Thai basil wings at the same time? Yahtzee!

The spot is roughly 6,500 square feet, which means there's room for fun. Besides the restaurant, Ahmed plans to have a boutique shop of items she loves, some from her travels. And there will be room in the back for a kitchen studio where she can teach classes and host events.

Because of the construction, Ahmed is hoping to open still this year, but wants to get it right. This is her first time in the city, "Right, I've been waiting ten years to come to the city!" She's so excited that she's been running around the neighborhood introducing herself to people, "This one woman said she didn't like the keg deliveries of the old spot, and they had like 18 taps, so I told her: no beer. You won't have to worry about that with us."

So if you can't travel yet, you can at least get ready to be transported still in 2021. "You know, all we want to do is bring a little hope and joy." And Thai basil wings, please.