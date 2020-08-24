Cocktail Week: Get Your Spritz On

× Expand Cocktail Photograph by Erik Eastman

Best way to start a glum Monday is to focus on the cocktail you'll be sipping at the end of the week. Goals, you gotta have goals.

Good news, a bunch of local bars, along with Minnesota Ice, have launched a little initiative they are calling Cocktail Week (no affiliation with Restaurant Week, which is set to roll again in October).

× Expand cocktail week logo Logo by Kim Kalina of Green Olive Design

It's really simple (how un-2020 of them). This week, you can place an order for a special Cocktail Week Spritz kit from one (or more) of your favorite watering holes. Each kit will come with everything you need to make between 6-8 of their signature spritz drinks at home. But that's not all, two lucky kit purchasers will discover in their box, a golden ticket which will give access to a special concert on the Hewing rooftop (socially distanced and very private, of course) with local rocker Al Church. The concert will be live-streamed for anyone else who bought a kit, to watch while sipping in the comfort of their own home.

All kits are $49, and must be ordered by Wednesday for pick up on Saturday. You'll probably also want to order snacks to go along with it? Then spritz and sip with your pal Al.

WHO'S IN:

Baldamar's spritz is made with non-alcoholic gin and prosecco.

Lolito in Stillwater is playing with bergamot and brings the bubble with rosé cava.

Hewing Hotel is going a bit savory with yellow bell pepper and tarragon in their's.

Martina is intriguing with a bit of black lime in there.

Meteor is teeing up with their favorite bitter: Pasubio Amaro which also brings the berry. Also, this kit includes a hot dog.

Parlour Mpls is all end of summer lemon-basil vibes.

Parlour StP is all about Pink Clouds, with a strawberry ginger kick. This kit comes with popcorn!

Revival tops the herbal pine and rosemary drink with their signature bubbles, Jazzy Belle.

Saint Dinette if offering Beauty and the Beet, which comes with chips and veggie dip yo!

Spoon and Stable has patio vibes with watermelon and cucumber in theirs.

Travail loves the pretty. Expect caramelized bitter-cured oranges and edible flowers.

Young Joni is calling it: Mellow Gold. Thai basil, canteloupe, and Cocchi Americano for the spritz.