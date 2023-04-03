CLOSING: Monello and Constantine

× Expand james michael kruger tables and chairs at Monello

News from Jester Concepts this morning. The two properties which the restaurant group operates in the Hotel Ivy will close. Monello is the modern Italian restaurant on the street level, and Constantine is the dark and slightly gothic cocktail bar in the basement. Both are set to close on May 31.

The hotel was acquired by Monarch Alternative Capital last year, and it seems that the new owners have decided to take the food and dining in a new direction. Apparently APICII Hospitality has been brought in to create and manage new restaurant/bar concepts. They self-identify as "bespoke" and have tony looking concepts all over the country. So.

There's no hard feelings, though. According to the release, “It’s been a fantastic eight years of food, hospitality and memories at Monello and Constantine,” says Brent Frederick, owner of Jester Concepts. “While we’re sad to go, we’re thankful for the opportunity and to the community for so widely embracing us. We wish nothing but the best for APICII and their new concepts.”

The transition has started, and the new projects are slated to debut this fall.

Constantine debuted as one of the edgiest cocktail bars in the city, and had a long-standing reputation as a service industry bar. Many a late-night story has NOT been told. Monello has been sort of a quiet standard for wine drinkers and those looking for fine dining without all the hubbub. I guess we'll see what comes next. Pray it's not a bourbon and burger bar, we're all full up here.