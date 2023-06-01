Closing: Lowry Hill Meats

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lowry Hill Meats Lowry Hill Meats

A little note went out to the customer list of Lowry Hill Meats today, posted in full below. Sad to say, they will be closing at the end of the month. "There are several reasons that have brought us to the place of needing to close our doors. In short, what we set out to do 7 years ago is just not sustainable for us any longer."

I did confirm in a quick exchange with owner Tiffany Sather that their takeover of the Red Table Meats business in the Food Building, now known as Lowry Hill Provisions, will continue to operate, "making salami and sausage for other retailers and restaurants."

I truly loved this independent chef-run butcher shop and considered it to be one of the true good things in Minneapolis. There was never a time when I popped in that owner and former chef Erik Sather wasn't just bantering with people in line as he cut meat or made a sandwich. It was home town, right in the city. I learned SO MUCH from them, all the humans working at that shop gave me advice for what cut to try, how to cook it, ways I could push myself in the kitchen. I made a goddamned suckling pig porchetta because of them. I will ever be grateful for the sandwiches, the bullshitting, and the fat cap on all their pork. True legends. Go visit one more time, and then buy all their salami when you see it.