Closing: Lowry Hill Meats

Lowry Hill Meats
A little note went out to the customer list of Lowry Hill Meats today, posted in full below. Sad to say, they will be closing at the end of the month. "There are several reasons that have brought us to the place of needing to close our doors. In short, what we set out to do 7 years ago is just not sustainable for us any longer."
I did confirm in a quick exchange with owner Tiffany Sather that their takeover of the Red Table Meats business in the Food Building, now known as Lowry Hill Provisions, will continue to operate, "making salami and sausage for other retailers and restaurants."
I truly loved this independent chef-run butcher shop and considered it to be one of the true good things in Minneapolis. There was never a time when I popped in that owner and former chef Erik Sather wasn't just bantering with people in line as he cut meat or made a sandwich. It was home town, right in the city. I learned SO MUCH from them, all the humans working at that shop gave me advice for what cut to try, how to cook it, ways I could push myself in the kitchen. I made a goddamned suckling pig porchetta because of them. I will ever be grateful for the sandwiches, the bullshitting, and the fat cap on all their pork. True legends. Go visit one more time, and then buy all their salami when you see it.
Hello friends, family, and beloved customers, We have made the very difficult decision to close our doors here at Lowry Hill Meats. Our last day of operation will be June 30th, right before the July 4th holiday. We have had unbelievable support from all of our customers, farmers, and makers. We've learned a lot, had a ton of fun, and are proud of what we've accomplished and the friendships we've made. There are several reasons that have brought us to the place of needing to close our doors. In short, what we set out to do 7 years ago is just not sustainable for us any longer. For our last month, we will host some cookouts or pop-ups to celebrate your support and all the labor it takes to make this shop run. In addition, we need to sell everything! Tables, pots, pans, dishes, and equipment will be for sale so we can get some bills paid. Please reach out to our staff or send us an email to meat@lowryhillmeats.com if you are interested in purchasing equipment. Please stop in and show your love and support this June and tip the crew. Our staff has done an amazing job and I will miss them dearly. Moving forward, be mindful of your meats and support your local butchers and grocers who know their farmers and makers. We sincerely thank you for all the love and support throughout the years.