Chef Yia Vang on the Meaning and Price of Citizenship

You may know Yia Vang as the chef behind Union Hmong Kitchen, the Minneapolis-based restaurant pop-up that celebrates Hmong culture with its thoughtful, delicious, narrative-driven dishes (and recently found a space inside Graze Food Hall). Maybe you saw him on that episode of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” or in National Geographic, or on the cover of Bon Appetit in 2020. (We are also enthralled with his cooking and easy, affable personality, and named him our very own Chef of the Year in 2019.) In short, Vang makes really good food. But this week we caught up with him to talk about citizenship, and what exactly it means to be an American. Last Thursday, in a high-ceilinged room at the River Center in downtown St. Paul, Vang became the last in his family to be naturalized as an American citizen.

He sent me a video from the citizenship ceremony: a few hundred people standing distant in the conference room, dressed in suit coats and sarees and jewel-toned hijabs. A judge sat at an unmarked podium, flanked by the American and Minnesota flags. “There’s got to be like 1000 people here,” texted Vang. “It’s crazy.”

Vang’s family came to the U.S. when he was 4 years old, resettling in St. Paul from the Ban Vinai refugee camp in northeastern Thailand. His parents met and were married in Ban Vinai: they’d both escaped Laos at the end of the Vietnam War, when the victorious Pathet Lao campaigned to kill the families of Hmong soldiers who’d fought alongside American troops in a 1961-1975 anti-communist C.I.A. operation known as the Secret War. Vang’s parents spent months hiding in the jungle, inching their way toward the Thai border. Finally, they forded the Mekong River, emerged on its muddy banks in northeastern Thailand, and were resettled to Ban Vinai.

Vang’s father was recruited to serve in the Secret War when he was twelve. He and his brothers helped rescue American pilots who’d bombed supply trails and been shot down—Hmong soldiers were tasked with finding their fighter planes, wrecked and smoldering in the dense jungle they knew so well.

“That's something that not a lot of Americans know—that our fathers, our uncles, our grandfathers fought for this country before they even stepped foot on this country,” says Vang. His uncles and grandfather died in the Secret War: by 1975, 30,000 to 40,000 Hmong soldiers had been killed in combat, an estimated one-fourth of all Hmong men and boys. “My father’s a patriot,” says Vang. “When you think of the word patriot, most people don't think of guys like him—like a late 60-year-old dude, almost 70 years old, kind of like a dorky, tiny, smaller Grandpa. He's a Hmong grandpa. Nobody thinks of guys like him.”

The Hmong, in exchange for their service in the Secret War, were promised protection and aid from the Americans—this led resettlement efforts to the U.S. in the 70s and 80s. Vang’s family left Thailand in 1988, and came first to St. Paul before landing in Wisconsin. Historically, the Hmong people are nomadic: once indigenous to southern China, they lived for centuries in the mountainous region of Southeast Asia, moving through northern Laos, Burma, Thailand and Vietnam. Vang told me that the Hmong were relegated to living in the mountains, where the soil was poor—so much of its nutrients washed down to the lowlands with each monsoon rain. They learned how to tend to and irrigate the land, moving every two years, always adapting and re-rooting to harvest from unfamiliar soil. When his parents flew across the Pacific to the Midwest, this was the approach they took.

“Dad really made sure these two things—like, he's a realist—but Dad said in America people will respect you if you can speak English without an accent, and if you dress and act like them. It's this idea of learning how to assimilate, but doing it as a way of survival,” says Vang. “He took these methods of fighting in this war for the Americans, being trained by CIA operatives, and fighting for the Americans in Laos—he took these principles and actually turned them into life principles for us.” Vang’s father valued reading and writing, and pop-culture literacy—he wanted his children to remember who they were, to remember their Hmong heritage, but to gel easily in mainstream American culture. Vang says that’s why he can connect with all kinds of people.

Vang’s parents were granted citizenship years after they came to the U.S., as a result of his father’s service in the war. (Hmong veterans like Vang’s father are considered part of a Special Guerrilla Unit, and not granted full veteran status and benefits. They’re still fighting that fight today.) But Vang had turned 18 by that time, so he didn’t gain citizenship himself. Until his citizenship ceremony last week, he’d maintained “resident alien” status, meaning he was a lawful permanent resident but not a citizen.

× Expand Courtesy of Yia Vang Hmong soldiers

I asked Vang what the moment was when he decided to start the process of naturalization. “To be completely honest, it kind of started out as a funny joke in front of a bunch of my white friends,” says Vang. “One of them goes—’Dude, why don’t you do it?’ I’m like well it’s kind of expensive.” That friend secretly started a GoFundMe—half as a joke, Vang says—and in 24 hours the costs were covered. There were other factors, too: these were the Trump years, and the fear of deportation had sharpened.

But to Vang, the meaning of citizenship runs deep. He asked me if I’d ever seen the movie Saving Private Ryan. There’s a scene, he said, after the soldiers who set out to find Private Ryan reach him during the film’s final, gruesome battle. Tom Hanks’ character, who led the mission, is shot, and dying, slumped against a tank wheel and talking to Ryan. “And he whispers … ‘Earn it,’” says Vang, and his voice wavers a little. “I hear the voices of all those giants, all those heroes of mine that have gone before me. I think of my dad. I think of my grandpa. I think of all my uncles who didn't make it here. I think I share the voices of all these men who fought in the secret war and who have died. In a good, haunting way, I hear their voices saying ‘Earn this, Yia, earn this.’ This citizenship, this freedom—it came at a price.”

So that’s his mission now: to earn it. “When you realize that someone gave up their life so you can have life—it changes the way you talk to people, it changes the way you interact with people. And for me, it changed the way I cook,” says Vang. He has a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Vinai—named in testament to the Ban Vinai refugee camp—slated to open in Northeast in 2022. When his parents came to the Midwest, Vang said, all they had were recipes. With flavors from his family’s kitchen on its menu and murals with images of his parents painted on its walls, Vinai is a love letter to them.

“I always felt a little embarrassed by the fact my dad's hand were always greased up and rough—he was a woodworker, he was a carpenter,” Vang said. “But I realized as I'm an adult now, and I look at my own hands, and I go—man, I love the fact that my hands are all roughed up, dirty, sooted up from charcoal and grease.”

Gaining citizenship brings you new possibilities, Vang told me—one of which is the chance to change your name. Back in college there was a running joke that he’d have a poll to choose a new name—this was mostly him being a goofball, he says. I asked if he came up with anything. “I definitely wanted like Chad or Trevor. I tell people, you guys don’t know what it’s like to grow up with the name Yia,” Vang laughs. “I kind of joke about it, but there was that inside, like—I could change my name. That idea of like, you can become whoever you want in America.” After the ceremony, Vang sent me a photo of his certificate of naturalization, the ornate, original document with his photo and name that’s proof of his citizenship. He stuck with Yia, which in its Hmong translation, means iron skillet.