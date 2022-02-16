Centro Expands With Two New Locations

× Expand Centro Nicollet Rendering

Growth is on the mind of Jami Olson.

What was formerly The Wedge Table on Nicollet will soon become another location for Olson's popular Quincy Street taco and margs shop, Centro. A third location will follow in St. Paul.

The Wedge building is massive, with 15,000 square feet of space which will be used to support all the eateries through an 8,000-square-foot commissary kitchen. This newer version of Centro will not just be bigger, but better with multiple experiences in one space. Expanded taco menu for sure, but also a small version of bakery and market Vivir, a new concept under development (I mean, the picture they sent us says burgers on the wall...), plus more space for catering and in-house delivery.

The patio will get the Centro treatment as well, expanding to fit about 60-70 guests. Otherwise it should look and feel like the Northeast shop, thanks to Shea Design, but with some new bells and whistles. Expect a large central bar, and walls adorned with custom murals and unique textiles. Never short on bursts of creativity and bold colors, this one.

Chef José Alarcon's menu will feel familiar, with tacos, oysters, and enchiladas as well as the cult-favorite Centro crunch (formerly ‘munchwrap’) which has earned a permanent place on the menu. Look for streamlined ordering with a new kiosk system in addition to online, app-based options, as well as counter service and a full-service bar.

Spring will launch delivery and catering, with the restaurant side opening this summer. The St. Paul location will be named soon and arrive sometime this fall. But, Olson is just getting started. She's eyeing more neighborhoods around the metro and hopes to open a few more, bringing that Centro vibe to more corners of the Twin Cities.