Celebrating Pi(e) Day

Need a little slice of happiness? Monday, March 14 is Pi Day, AKA 3.14, AKA the most delicious math-related quasi-holiday of the year. If you’re suddenly craving the creamy, fruity, or meaty variety of pie (not the irrational number type, sorry, can’t help you there) here are a few Twin Cities spots that are happy to help.

Black Walnut Bakery

Black Walnut Bakery features a delicious banana cream pie on its menu. And that’s not all the establishment has to offer—pastries, hot panini sandwiches, plus a beer and wine list are calling your name. 3157 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.

The Buttered Tin

Cherry almond, coconut cream, s’mores pies, and more are all sold at the Buttered Tin. Baked with fresh and all-natural ingredients, these pies are described as “a real slice of heaven.” Don’t miss the “darling” mini pies and buttery handheld pies. 237 E. 7th St., St. Paul and 2445 NE Marshall St., Mpls.

Fruit and Grain

Specializing in homemade pop tarts, galettes, and pies, the Fruit and Grain menu will satisfy your sweet tooth. Bonus: As a nut- and peanut-free establishment, this bakery is the best place to visit for those with allergies. 1027 Washington Ave. S., Mpls.

Heather’s Pies

Apple raspberry, bumble, and peach blueberry pies are just a few options of what you can find at Heather’s Pies. But that’s not all—the bakery also offers pie crusts and doughs, message PieGrams, and pie classes. 4108 Salem Ave., Mpls.

Hot Hands

Pie for dinner? Say less. Hot Hands offers pot pies—including buffalo chicken and veggie options—and even a Cheez-It (!?) dessert pie, all made from scratch. Want to mix it up? Order a pie shake! 272 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul

Pie and Mighty

Lemon meringue, Mannie’s chocolate, and pear cardamom are just some of the pies Pie and Mighty might offer in a given week or month. The bakery offers a seasonal selection, typically with three pies on the menu. All pies are hand crafted with local, organic, and seasonal ingredients. Hoping to stay in the loop? Join the Pie Loop—a weekly newsletter with all the pie updates. Note: This is also the only way to order a pie. 3553 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls.

Vikings and Goddesses

Vikings and Goddesses Pie Company uses ingredients from small farms and Minnesota-based businesses. The bakery also sells breakfast pastries, frozen pie crusts, mini pies, burger buns, and cookies. Interested in ordering something? Pies and pastries can be preordered for pickup—at the shop or Mill City Farmers Market—and for home delivery. 2036 Marshall Ave., St. Paul

Sarah Jane’s Bakery Northeast

Featuring 17 pies on its menu, Sarah Jane’s Bakery is the place to go if you want to taste different flavors all day long. This generational family business was founded on a love for cooking and a passion for baking. The bakery has a homey environment and baked goods that bring about a sense of nostalgia. 2853 NE Johnson St., Mpls.

Keys Cafe and Bakery

One of the OGs for Twin Cities pie, you can find just about everything from French silk to classic apple to maybe even a mince meat by the slice or whole pie at the Keys counter. Call ahead to hear the day’s selections if you don’t want to be surprised—but, really, you can’t go wrong. Several metro locations

Revival

You know Revival for its chicken, fried green tomatoes, and creamy mac and cheese, but don’t miss one of the Twin Cities’ best banana cream pies. It’s fluffy-tall, rich and creamy, and well worth a stop on its own or to satisfy a sweet craving after chx and waffles. Mpls., St. Paul, and St. Louis Park

Hi-Lo Diner

Very intrigued by the black bottom banana cream pie at Hi-Lo Diner. How low can you go?? 4020 East Lake St., Mpls.