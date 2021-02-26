Butcher & the Boar Is Coming Back

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Brat at Butcher & The Boar

The underground buzz over the past few weeks has been that there was a plan to bring back the hall of sausage and whiskey, Butcher & the Boar.

Of course the mighty restaurant founded in 2012 by chef Jack Riebel and the late Tim Rooney closed last year as the last standing original partner, Doug van Winkle, claimed the pandemic and civil unrest to be too much to handle. It wan't a smooth goodbye. Van Winkle left a scorched path, with many locals upset that he had taken event deposits knowing he was closing, while refusing to refund them. He retains ownership of the Charleston, SC location, where he currently resides.

Jester Concepts (Borough, Parlour, PS Steak, Monello/Constantine) today released the news that they had bought the rights to the name and planned to bring Butcher & the Boar back to the Twin Cities dining scene. "It shouldn't have gone away in the first place," Jester owner Brent Frederick told me, "we think Minneapolis deserves to have it back. We've been working on this for 5 months, we've already lost so many great restaurants, it will be nice to get one back. We'll keep the menu favorites, and try to recreate that legendary feel." They're currently looking for a new spot for the restaurant, "It could be in Northeast or Lowry Hill, but we want to try to keep it in the city of Minneapolis, we're hoping that some landlords who have space will reach out."

The reason they can't use the original space is that it's currently not in play. In fact, Kam Talebi of Kaskaid Hospitality called me this afternoon, having got wind of the pending announcement, to tell me that he had a signed deal with the banks and landlord to reopen the original Hennepin Avenue space as Butcher & the Boar. Talebi asserted that he has the rights to the name, that Jester has potentially been lead down an incorrect path.

When I asked Frederick about it, he assured me that he has all the legal documentation, he has control of the website, the social channels, and that they had done their due diligence with not just van Winkle but with the other partners involved. "We bought the rights, we bought the complete rights, the name belongs with us." Furthermore, Jester plans to honor all outstanding known deposits and gift cards from Butcher & the Boar, and the leadership team plans to invite all former staff to interview for positions once a site is located.

It looks like to me, in some way, shape, or form, we'll be getting the beef long-rib, wood-grilled oysters, spicy Brussles, and craft sausages back in the near future.