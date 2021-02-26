Bring the Hailfire, Do Some Good

× Expand photo by Erik Eastman hot sauce bottle Hailfire by Cry Baby Craig's

If ever there was a good reason to add a little heat to your life, this is it. Forget lemons and lemonade, it's time to take the damaged peppers and turn them into hot sauce.

Hailfire is a new hot sauce from industry favorite Cry Baby Craig's, being released next week exclusively at Lunds & Byerlys. It's not one of those sauces that aims to obliterate your face with the latest scary-named pepper, it's here to do a lot of good. While making you cry just a little.

Remember last August when that hail storm rolled through and obliterated a bunch of crops? One of the farms hit was Dana Jokela's Sogn Valley Farm in Cannon Falls. It happened to be the farm growing all the peppers for Craig Kaiser's signature CBC pickled habanero hot sauce.

"I went down there to see the damage and it just broke my heart. Dana was just four days away from harvest when the hail came. He lost over $100K in 90 seconds," Craig told me. "Insurance was not going to be much help, because he's a specialized organic farm, so I asked him what he was going to do with all the damaged fruit. He said he'd probably just compost it, so I told him, why don't we wash it and I'll take some of it and see what we can do. I mean Cry Baby Craig's was an accident, and this is an accident, why don't we see what can come of it? It's better than watching it turn to fucking dirt, right?"

Craig loaded up enough for about four or five 55-gallon drums. And over the last six months he's made sauce out of tragedy. Made and bottled in his Faribault facility, 100% of profits from Hailfire go back to support Jokela and his workers on Sogn Valley Farm. No one, not Craig or L&B, is making a dime on this sauce.

Listed on the bottle, Hailfire's mix of peppers from that storm include habaneros, serranos, even bell peppers, "It's like 50% bell peppers, which is just what we got in that haul, so it was like Iron Chef, here's what you got let's make something of it. And I've always wanted to try and make a black sauce, so I think it actually came together in a really cool way." Have to say, I hit my chili cheese burrito with it, and that was the right move. It still has that pickley kick, but there is something more vegetal about it. Also, a black sauce will make your insta shots look cooler, just sayin'.

For $6.99 a bottle, it's a small pick up that can have a HUGE impact on a farm's life. And it's obviously a limited batch, so get out there and taste how a dark moment in time can turn into a bright and good turn.