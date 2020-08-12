Bigger, Shinier New Digs for Coastal Seafoods

× Expand coastal seafoods sign

Something fishy is afoot. Sorry.

Coastal Seafoods has announced that they are going big, and moving to a newly tricked out space. The local seafood retailer, which started here in 1985 and was purchased by giant seafood distributor Fortune Fish back in 2016, is moving from the 800 square foot original location in South Minneapolis, to a 3,000 square foot new store across the street. That's a lot of sustainable fish.

But it's not just fish. The new space at 2007 E. 24th St. plans to be a state-of-the-art facility that offers not only the largest dedicated seafood counter in Minnesota, but also a designated cheese and charcuterie section covering an entire wall, a fully stocked gourmet market, and for the first time: a dine-in cafe.

It sounds like a grand plan, the cafe will offer grab-n-go hot food items from the display kitchen, which will also serve as the cooking school for the popular Coastal classes. Counter-style seating spans the windows in the new space.

This is a pretty big move, expanding their offerings of frozen and fresh fish, while also upping their bid to be your foodist one-stop shop for shrimp platters, fancy sauces, cheeses, and meats you might need for entertaining. People still do that. Just grab some King crab legs and lobster tails on your way out the door.

The new store will launch with curbside only on Monday, Aug 17th. Starting Aug. 31st, the space will open to the public for a max customer capacity of 10 people at a time.