Who Let the Dogs Out? New, Innovative, and Classic Local Hot Dogs

Pop Ups

Nordic Dogs

Setting up shop at Ramen Kazama’s Como location, Tommy Mandery’s Nordic Dogs are a souvenir of his month-long culinary trip through Scandinavia. Dipping his fork in gourmet and fine dining restaurants, he was most inspired by Scandinavian street food. He uses Kramarczuk’s beef dog or vegan brats from The Herbivorous Butcher cradled in a housemade remoulade, topped with berry ketchup, raw and crispy onion, a caramelized onion mustard and slaw. At Ramen Kazama Select every Tuesday, instagram.com/nordicdogs612

Disco Dog

Born from messing around with ingredients at the State Fair, Brad Tetzloff and a number of collaborators have started serving their gourmet Disco Dogs at Bar Nova. The Disco Dog x Aromatic/s Corndog Pizza collab is the stand out. It’s an iteration of an experiment Tetzloff started at Pizza Nea a few years ago. As self explanatory as it sounds—chopped up corn dog, pickles, onion, and mustard on a white pie—nothing will prepare you for its flair. And yes, it is as good cold as it is hot. First Wednesday of every month at Nova Bar, instagram.com/eatdiscodogs

ParraLily Food Truck

For a little lakeside dog action, ParraLily serves the perfect casual hot dog with just a pinch of fancy. Inspired by a memorable meal of Korean Short Ribs and Kimchi, Thousand Hills all-beef dog with house-made kimchi topped with spicy aioli for a spicy, tangy combo. For all those missing the Dog Flicker… The kimchi takes us back to another lakeside dog, the Dog Flicker at Sandcastle (rip). At Woodenship Brewing every Wednesday until November and other locations, instagram.com/parralily_foodtruck

Something Different

Hamburguesas el Gordo

Take your taste buds down south with El gordo’s Dogos. Their best-seller, Dogo Norteño, is a bacon wrapped hot dog topped with mayo, fresh tomato, raw and grilled onion, avocado, ketchup and mustard. Try a brighter variation with the Elote Dogo. The same bacon wrapped dog on a toasted bun dressed with mayo, exquisite, sour cream, and queso fresco. Mmm. Mpls., St. Paul, gordoburgers.com

Kyatchi

In addition to their authentic Japanese fare, Kyatchi has become well known for their special hot dogs like the Yakisoba Dog topped with stir-fried soba noodles, onion, red ginger and Japanese mayo or the House Dog that has yuzu mayo and grilled shishito peppers. 3758 Nicollet Ave, Mpls., kyatchi.com

CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog

Dinkytown’s Korean hot dog shop has been open for almost a year now and while the wait has died down, its wild flavors remain. Featuring a full menu of deep fried cheesy offerings on a stick with choices from a chewy rice cake to squid ink corn dog. 401 14th Ave SE, Mpls., cruncheeseusa.com

LITT Pinball bar

Among the pinball games at LITT, the kitchen is known for their specialty hot dogs. From cream cheese, BBQ, kimchi, mac ‘n’ cheese, or chili (for those still mourning the Dari-ette chili dog), they can fill any craving with one of their eight innovative choices. Or, you can get as weird as you want with their build-your-own option. 113 E 26th St #110, Mpls., littpinballbar.com

New Bohemia

At New Bohemia, you can choose your own adventure. The possibilities are endless with eighteen different sausages separated into “classic” and “adventurous” categories. Classic options include Chicken and Fuji Apple, Surly Hell Brat, and Minnesota Wild Rice & Asiago. Each sausage comes with two free toppings, $2 for premium toppings. You can stick to more classic flavors or try something new. Fancy Rattlesnake rabbit jalapeno, Louisiana Alligator Bayou or Wild Boar with Blueberries and Merlot? Anyone? St. Paul, Golden Valley, newbohemiausa.com

Tried and True

The Depot Tavern

The best way to enjoy The Depot’s Diamond Dog is sweaty and pumped from a show. If you’re unfamiliar, you’re in for a treat, one of the biggest stars to grace First Avenue, The Diamond Dog is a deep-fried, pepper bacon-wrapped, quarter-pound hot dog held by a pretzel bun. 17 N. 7th St., Mpls., thedepottavern.com

Uncle Franky’s

In a little red building in Northeast, Uncle Franky’s serves unfussy classics, anyone’s sure to love. Featuring spicy, cheesy, and kraut-y notes from Carolina, New York, Chicago, and Minneapolis. 728 Broadway St. NE, Mpls., unclefrankys.com

The Wienery

Nestled in the U of M’s backyard, The Wienery has served legendary no-frills hot dogs for over four decades and even earned a shoutout from Guy Fieri. With 18 different hot dogs and a number of styles and toppings to choose from, it's no wonder it's a Minnesota staple. 414 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., wienery.com