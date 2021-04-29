Bellecour Bakery Heads East (and Diane's in Charge)

× Expand Libby Anderson three chefs Gavin Kaysen, Alexandra Motz, and Diane Moua in front of Spoon and Stable

Changes and expansion are afoot in the Soigné Hospitality Group's pastry team. And we all benefit.

First and foremost, Diane Moua is stepping away from the fancy plates of Spoon and Stable and handing the reigns of Pastry Chef to Alexandra Motz. Motz and Moua have worked together for more than a decade, dating back to the La Belle Vie days, so this will be a smooth transition. "I mean, Alex is amazing," Moua told me, "we are great friends and it's been awesome to work together. She's been holding it down and doing the work for a long time. Now it's just officially hers." For her part, Motz is excited to rally a new team, "Diane's mentorship has meant so much to me and we really take it seriously here. It's super exciting to think about passing it on, and getting new cooks to think creatively and really explore what we can do."

Moua is stepping into a new role as the head Pastry Chef of Bellecour Bakery, which she helped establish as one of the best bakeries in the state when it opened first in Wayzata. She didn't invent crepe cake, but damn if she didn't perfect it. Late last year, when the pandemic forced the original location to close, Gavin Kaysen and the team partnered up with Cook's of Crocus Hill in North Loop to open Bellecour inside the kitchen shop across the street from Spoon and Stable. What started as a few pastries by the register has blossomed in to a nice little bakery cafe. It's done well.

In fact, it's done so well that the team is bringing the idea East and opening another Bellecour inside of the original Cook's on Grand Avenue in St. Paul this summer. "Working with Karl and Marie is so great, I wake up every day thanking my lucky stars that this worked out," Kaysen said. "We had thought about going into business together for a while, but when COVID hit, we doubled down and committed. We like being part of another operation, like how Warby Parker was in Askov or how you see Starbucks when you go to Target. It's invigorated both of us." Hard to believe that they will stop there.

The Bellecour expansion is one reason that Moua is focusing her efforts and letting go of control over the fine dining restaurant she helped define, but the other reason is family. "You know COVID changed everything. I used to give away my time like candy, and then everything stopped. During this last year I really got to see my family again, hang out with my kids, and it was great. I don't want to give that up and this change allows me to keep working at something I love while staying in the lives of my kids."

Kaysen keeps his team, Motz gets to mentor, Moua gets to mom more, and St. Paul gets chocolate croissants without crossing the river. That's a lot of winning.