Beer at a Distillery? The Dampfwerk Shandy Project

× Expand shandy beer on the bar at Dampfwerk

You know those crazy Minnesota beverage laws we've been calling on to modernize? I mean thank goodness we can now buy liquor on Sundays, but that doesn't mean you can just have beer at a distillery you know. By law, a distillery's cocktail room can only serve alcohol that they make, which is why you can't order a glass of wine or a beer. Until the crafty bar ladies of Dampfwerk Distillery figured out a work around, that is.

In the dark and elegant St. Louis Park distillery taproom, you can order a weekly summer shandy, that is: a beer, with benefits.

Creative director/bar manager Bridgit Loeffelholz figured out that while she can't bring craft beer into the taproom, she can bring craft N/A beer into the taproom. From there, it was just about boozing it back up. "I'm not sure if anyone else is doing this," Loeffelholz told me on a Saturday dark bar excursion. "But we reached out to nearby Wooden Hill brewing and Bauhaus, who have a lot of N/A beer leftover from making seltzer. What we get has all the flavor and hoppy notes of beer, just none of the booze."

Here. Let's fix that.

Perhaps, Dampfwerk is perfectly suited for the job, as their spirit program is focused on intensely flavored European-style fruit brandies and liqueurs. What the bar team decided to do was create a weekly shandy, which is usually a beer mixed with a citrus beverage, originally in the 1800's it was British ginger ale. At this bar it becomes kind of a beer cocktail. Amy's Shandy was the one I tried, which took N/A cream ale and mixed in grapefruit, apple brandy, rhubarb, and a touch of cinnamon. It was damn refreshing, and not unlike some of the modern beer flavors you find in breweries anyway. Light and juicy, with the hops coming though but not taking over from the summer flavors.

And, there's a working man's fancy beer bonus! All profits from this drink on the menu goes right to the staff. "Each week a different staff member creates the recipe, bartenders and servers all get to come up with one. This coming week George's Shandy is made with Wooden Hill's N/A cream ale, our Rabbit in the Rye whiskey, Aquavit, with strawberry, lime, and salt."

I think in a 90 degree week, a dark and cold bar is just the ticket (though there is a lovely patio out back for you masochists). And now that I know I can get a weekly beer shandy along with my Inconceivable single malt whiskey highball, it may be the day drink spot of summer.