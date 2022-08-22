Bebe Zito Launches First THC Ice Cream

× Expand via Bebe Zito ice cream pint on a table

As of today, there will be another product added to the mix of consumables that contain the now legal hemp-derived THC.

Bebe Zito, the popular cool-kid ice cream shop, has announced the arrival of pints of Pineapple Express, available today in their Uptown location. The ice cream's flavor is inspired by a pineapple upside-down cake, with salted caramel soaked cake mix-ins and stone fruit gummies from Cultivated CBD. The Delta-9 gummies contain 1.25mg each of hemp-derived THC with about 40 pieces in each pint. Pineapple Express is also a name for both a strain of marijuana, and a 2008 comedy with Seth Rogan.

Bebe Zito wanted to partner with Cultivated CBD, a Minneapolis-based and Black-owned business, to help create awareness around the injustices surrounding Black lives and cannabis. A press release from Bebe Zito states: "The American Civil Liberties Union released a report that shows Black people are 5.37 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession in Minnesota, despite comparable usage rates. Minnesota is also ranks 8th for largest racial disparities in marijuana possession arrests."

For this particular flavor, we’ve both partnered with Ujamaa Place, an organization that provides holistic transformation for young African-American men experiencing inequity at the intersection of race and poverty. Their services include housing, education, employment, wellness, and more. Many of those that receive assistance are individuals that have recently been released from incarceration and are provided with critical assistance post-release. Ujamaa Place has successfully transformed over 5,000 men and has maintained a 4% recidivism rate, compared to 68% nationally, according to the National Institute of Justice. A portion of sales from each Pineapple Express pint will be donated to Ujamaa Place.

This ice cream is only available to take out in pints, which are $50 before tax and have a 5% service fee distributed amongst staff. You must be 21+ to buy a pint, and you will be carded. This is the first THC boosted ice cream from Bebe Zito, but it likely won't be the last.