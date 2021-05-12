Augustine's Re-Opens with New Chef, New Menu, New Wages

× Expand Augustine's Augustine's Logo

"If $15 is a livable wage, why wouldn't we try for something that's a little more than just surviving," Lenny Russo told me last night.

The internationally-known local chef is stepping up to walk the walk on restaurant industry wages. Hired by the Tony Anderson, Howie Melco, and Ann Marie (the owners of what was Augustine's Bar & Bakery), Russo is helping re-launch the eatery as a neighborhood bistro. He's brought on the former Dakota chef Derik Moran to lead the kitchen, and Russo's wife Mega Hoehn will act as GM of the spot.

Now called simply Augustine's, the menu is switching from bakery treats and tavern fare to a Moran-created menu that has Russo fingerprints on it. On May 20, the small St. Paul spot will start serving dishes such as country-style pork terrine, cappeletti with mushrooms and artichokes, a grass-fed beef sirloin with sunchoke-potato puree, and of course, a signature Augustine burger.

In this full service restaurant, all the hourly staff will be making $20/hr plus benefits. "Servers, bartenders, dish washers, line cooks, all will make $20/hr. We started moving toward this idea back at Heartland, because it makes sense. Why is it that the server's labor is valued more than the person who is scrubbing the pots and pans? It's not the job, it's the quality of the work performed and the value of it to the company."

Russo, like many, believes that the re-set from the global pandemic is the right time to reimagine what the industry can be, "We're in this moment of reawakening, of awareness to equity, but you know what? Lawn signs and marching in streets isn't enough. We have to take action in order to make systemic change and that includes being willing to share, to look at equity in compensation."

On the menu, nothing is over $28. That steak is listed at $28 and the burger (which comes with fries) is $18, and that's service included. "People have to get used to seeing the price and understanding that's the bill, the only surprise at the end is tax," Russo added. There is no tipping. There is no line for tipping. There is no percentage of service fee. The prices on the menu are the prices for doing business as a whole. "If you want to throw cash to your bartender because you love them, I'm not going to run over and stop you, but we're not putting it on credit cards." In a time when all the fees and definitions of gratuity and confusion over who's getting the money, it's a bit refreshing to hear this.

Part of the employee benefits include health insurance, paid time off, and a balanced work week. With operating hours set at a four day work week, that means everyone has three days off. "When people have enough rest and time for an actual life, they come back to work motivated, more productive, not broken." There's also value in the fact that a Wednesday shift makes as much as a Saturday shift, so if you have to take a Saturday off to go to your kid's birthday party, you aren't sinking your whole week of earnings. Plus: paid time off!

"I mean, in what other industry do you, the consumer, get to decide how much an employee's compensation will be? Do you go to the auto shop and say, yeah I think the mechanic should only get 15% today because you took longer than I would have liked?" Russo believes that they can keep things simple but deliver high value. The wines will come in carafes, the food and service will be top-notch but neighborhood casual. Russo hinted that the management was making less salary than they maybe could find elsewhere, but that they're committed to the mission.

When it opens on May 20, Augustine's will be dinner only from Th-Su. They'll look to add brunch to the rotation once they see how things are going. The team is still looking for a few more members, and Russo mentioned you could message him on Facebook if you're interested. He's hoping that the dining public is up for supporting this change, "Now's the time that we need to back up our words, we need to put our money behind the things we believe in. We have a great chance to make great change."