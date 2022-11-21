ASI Names Amalia Obermeier-Smith as New Exec Chef

× Expand chef plating food

Just in time for Jul, the Christmas season, during which our American Swedish Institute really shines, there's some exciting news on the food front.

ASI's Fika Cafe has announced a change in leadership: Amalia Obermeier-Smith will take the lead as Executive Chef. After seven years, chef Blake Meier is leaving for other opportunities, but remains at the cafe for a few more days to aid in the transition.

Formerly of Fig & Farro, Walker Art Center, Patisserie 46 and other local spots, Obermeier-Smith has a penchant for baking. The ASI team is looking to her to expand their pastry case and takeout options, while also adding some new vegetarian and plant-based foods to the mix. Don't worry, pretty sure you don't have to be concerned that the meatballs are leaving the building.

title page of a cook book with autograph

For her part, Obermeier-Smith is rarin' to go. "I love different food cultures—to celebrate where we’ve come from. I was raised that way, to learn everything, taste everything. Connecting with culture and tradition has always been so important to me, and my past experience working with the American Swedish Institute and FIKA on events makes me beyond excited to learn more about Nordic cooking. In fact, one of my first inspirational cookbooks was Marcus Samuelsson’s—in 2002 he was in Minneapolis for an event—he signed my cookbook and I told him then I wanted to be a chef just like him. And here I am!" She sent that pic of her book!

Besides having her turn at crafting a new menu, the new EC will also be collaborating on the coming Nordic Table Foodways Classes.

Fika is open W-Su, with extended hours on Thursday to 8pm. Museum admission is not required to eat in the cafe. And you should probably remember to sign up for the Holiday Glogg Tour while you're at it.