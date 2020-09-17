13 Apple Orchards to Keep You Safe and Stocked This Season

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Sweetland Orchard

Our local orchards have long provided us with bushels of freshly picked apples, scenic views of our landscape, afternoons spent in corn mazes, and delicious ciders. But this year the orchard scene will look a little different, with new modifications to keep customers and employees safe. Some are offering curbside pickup and online ordering, while others see community supported agriculture as a strategy that allows locals to satisfy their apple cravings while helping the farms they know and love during our pandemic reality. As the saying goes, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Aamodt’s Apple Farm

Aamodt's offers online ordering for a variety of the orchard’s tasty treats ready at your fingertips. However, if paying them a visit is a must, you can still pick your own or grab pre-picked apples in their barn. When you go, stay socially distant in the store, wear a mask inside buildings, picking apples and enjoying Thor’s Hard Cider. 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater, 651-439-3127, aamodtsapplefarm.com

Afton Apple Orchard

Set on 200 acres in Hastings, Afton Apple Orchard is a perfect stop for apple picking this fall: apples are crisp, juicy, and—notably—grown from shorter trees that even the smallest pickers can reach. While social distancing and mask wearing are required in buildings and hayrides, customers are asked to leave pets at home, only handle the food that'll be purchased and no to refrain from sampling fruit in the orchard. Visitors can also order curbside pickup by calling ahead. Apples are either u-pick or sold by the half-bushel, and cider, caramel apples, and take and bake pies and crisps are available in their store. Afton Apple Orchard also offers the last bites of summer—raspberries and sweet corn—while supplies last (call ahead to ask!). 14421 So. 90th St., Hastings, 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com

Apple Jack Orchards

Although their typical farmyard activities of hayrides and corn pits will not be in operation this year, this orchard will still be offering u-pick apples seven days a week for a chance to visit their grounds. In addition to social distancing, guests are asked to wear masks when visiting the orchard If a taste of what they offer is all you need, their online ordering system is in operation for both curbside and in-store pickup, with bakery items available every day. 4875 37th St., Delano, 763-972-6673, applejackorchards.com

Deardorff Orchards

Out in Waconia, Deardorff Orchards is open Fri-Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they ask customers to make reservations for up to an hour of apple picking in groups no larger than six people. After checking in and picking up your bag, you'll be picking from an assigned section of the field, where they grow 10 varieties of apples on over 3,000 trees. 8282 Parley Lake Road, Waconia, deardorfforchards.com

Deer Lake Orchard

Deer Lake Orchard has over 28 varieties of apples for jellies, sauces, pies, or snacking to choose from. Though they won’t be hosting concerts or offering animal feeding this year, they’re open for traditional picking and in-store purchases, just wear a mask when in the buildings, on their wagon rides or when social distancing is not possible. And to avoid crowds, visit during the week rather than the weekend. If you’re hungry for other treats, the orchard also offers take-n-bake pies and crisps, jams, and locally grown garlic through the season. 1903 10th St. SW, Buffalo, 763-682-4284, deerlakeorchard.com

Emma Krumbee's

If you find yourself swinging down 169, you can't miss Emma Krumbee's big apple sign once you hit Belle Plaine. Take a walk through their Scarecrow Festival paths, and pick your own apples outside or grab pre-picked in. Bonus: Order takeout from the restaurant and pickup some homemade bread, pie, crisps, and other desserts. 311 E Enterprise Dr, Belle Plaine, 952-873-3006, emmakrumbees.com

Fireside Orchard and Gardens

Spend a perfect fall day at Fireside Orchard having a picnic in the gardens and choosing between over a dozen different apple varieties. New safety precautions include distance signage, hand sanitizer, separate entrances and exits, and remote checkout at busier times to keep you safe while you pick up homemade cider, caramel apples, apple pie, and more from their store. They’ve also made online ordering and curbside pick-up an option. 2225 Lonsdale Blvd. East, Northfield, 507-663-1376, firesideorchard.com

LuceLine Orchard

Pick from the almost 10,000 trees at this orchard to find the perfect apple: varieties range from Haralson to Snow Sweet to the crown jewel of autumn, Honeycrisp. LuceLine Orchard also features a corn maze and live outdoor music events on weekends—masks are required when inside buildings. You can buy fresh, Minnesota-made goods, like pies, mixes, and gifts, in their barn. 2755 Rose Avenue, Watertown, 612-817-6229, lucelineorchard.com

Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard

However different this fall may be, you can safely pick all the apples you want at Minnesota Harvest. With limited orchard time and specific picking locations, you still have the opportunity to get your hands on almost 30 types of apples. The orchard asks pickers to buy bags before entering the orchard and only touch apples they'll buy. Their restaurant and bakery are offering to-go options as well, so you can bring all sorts of goodies home with you. 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., Jordan, 952-492-2785, minnesotaharvest.net

Montgomery Orchard

This orchard offers the best of both worlds: juicy apples (either u-pick or pre-picked) and acres of natural land where visitors can stroll through prairie grasses, smell wildflowers, and observe Minnesota wildlife. Finish your day of apple picking with a nature walk, outdoor music, or, for adult guests, a glass of hard cider. Montgomery Orchard is enforcing social distancing in the store, the orchard, and the Cider Haus, and face masks inside. 15953 State Highway 99, Montgomery, 952-221-1051, montgomeryorchard.com

Pine Tree Apple Orchard

If you’re looking for a family-run orchard committed to growing high-quality apples, Pine Tree Apple Orchard is the place to go. They offer apples in more varieties than we can count, and sell them pre-picked from their store, where you can also purchase homemade bakery goods, cider, and more. The staff has put extensive health and safety measures in place: sanitizing, sneeze guards, and a one-way flow through the store. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202 pinetreeappleorchard.com

Sweetland Orchard

No crowded tastings in the barn this year, so upon arrival at Sweetland, you'll be given the choice of apple or cider tasting kits (or both!) to bring to a picnic table or blanket on the 20 acres outside. You can try their new cider, No Fair, described as a new take on the old classic Arnold Palmer. Additionally, online ordering is available through their website to help you keep your distance. Their CSA program supplies weekly deliveries that will also maintain your stockpile throughout the season. 26205 Fairlawn Ave., Webster, 651-252-4337, sweetlandorchard.com

Whistling Well Farm

Although the chicken coop is closed, here you can pick your own apples along the beautiful St. Croix River or grab some cider, baked goods, and preserves to try at home. This year there will be no eating food onsite, and no picnics, food trucks, or activities. Masks are optional outside, and only eight people are allowed in the store at a time, Later in the season, pumpkins will be ready just in time for Halloween. If you’re there, don’t forget to give back and toss some change into their well for the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Dogs aren't allowed this year, but you might be able to say hi to Emmy the farm dog. 8973 St. Croix Tr. S., Hastings, 651-998-0301, whistlingwellfarm.com